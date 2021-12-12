Goulart receives proposal from European club

Credit: Cesar Greco/ Ag. Palmeiras

Striker Ricardo Goulart, who has been free since terminating his contract with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, has gained a new stakeholder: Besiktas, from Turkey. According to the website Globo Esporte, the European club has even formalized an official proposal for the 30-year-old player.

Ricardo Goulart is also in the sights of Fluminense, but Tricolor has not yet made an official offer for the striker. In recent weeks, the player was also speculated as a possible reinforcement of Corinthians and Palmeiras.

Journalist Flávio Prado, from Gazeta Esportiva, even reported that Ricardo Goulart was negotiating with Corinthians.

It is also worth remembering that the É GOOL website reported that Goulart sent his return to Palmeiras, where he worked in 2019. According to the portal, the attacker has already carried out medical examinations at a clinic approved by Verdão.

attacking midfielder’s trajectory

Ricardo Goulart made history in Chinese football, where he won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the China Super Cup.

The forward played for five seasons with the Guangzhou shirt, in which he played 171 matches and scored 111 goals. Over the past year, Ricardo Goulart was loaned to Habei, also from China.

Ricardo Goulart was revealed by Internacional, passed by Goiás, and in 2013 was hired by Cruzeiro. With the Fox shirt, the striker lived his best moment in Brazilian football.

In two seasons at Cruzeiro, Goulart played 99 games and scored 34 goals. In 2015 the striker moved to Guangzhou.

In the middle of his career at Guangzhou, Ricardo Goulart was loaned to Palmeiras in 2019. But he suffered an injury and after just 12 games, four goals and three assists, he returned to the Chinese club.

READ TOO:

Corinthians executioner, successor to Cavani, Suárez and more: Who is the number 9 that Palmeiras wants to sign for the World Cup?

Ball market: Palm trees? Marcelo chooses another Brazilian club to play in 2022

Mercado da Bola: Find out what made Abel Ferreira refuse the Hulk at Palmeiras

Palmeiras will receive a million dollar sum for a lawsuit involving Mendieta; see the values

Mercado da Bola: Flamengo negotiates the hiring of Angola’s national team striker

Ball market: Palmeiras targets the hiring of an Argentine striker

Felipe Melo’s request, Coutinho’s hiring, defender with an astronomical fine, and more: Palmeiras news today (11)

Jorge Jesus is the target of protest and reacts to his return to Flamengo in 2022

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table