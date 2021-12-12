Government decrees an emergency situation in cities in BA and MG | Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that he is waiting for the contact of governors Rui Costa (PT-BA) and Romeu Zema (Novo-MG) to provide federal government support for cities flooded by heavy rains in Bahia and Minas Gerais.

The federal government recognized in an extra edition of the Official Gazette this Friday (10) the emergency situation in 17 municipalities in the south of Bahia 32 in the north of Minas Gerais.

“The Army is already carrying out a survey on what happened in the area. We are ready to collaborate. We need to be provoked by the respective governors and mayors,” said the president, after the graduation of the Navy’s military in Rio de Janeiro.

“Zema is a partner, he is an ally. I should talk to him shortly. The one from Bahia has not had any contact yet,” said Bolsonaro.

According to the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, the bank is able to release the FGTS of affected people up to the limit of R$ 6,220 five days after the request of the city halls.

The heavy rains that hit mainly the southern region of Bahia since the night of Tuesday (7) left at least three dead in the city of Itamaraju.

The storm was caused by a subtropical cyclone that formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue teams working at the site mention the difficulty of accessing more remote regions, due to the destruction of passages and highways, in addition to flooding.

According to the Secretary of Administration of Itamaraju, Edson Oss, the aid is being provided by aircraft. “The region needs aircraft to be able to give aid to the interior districts. The bridges are broken, the roads are broken,” he said.

The three dead, a 26-year-old man and two children, whose names were not disclosed, were from the same family and lived in the Santo Antônio neighborhood. They died after a collapse caused by rain in the early hours of Wednesday (8).

The region of Itamaraju was one of the hardest hit. The storm still left at least 4,000 people homeless and more than 500 families homeless, according to the city hall. They are being housed in schools. The municipality, which has about 67 thousand inhabitants, is located in the extreme south of Bahia.

The worst conditions for rescue are in the inner city districts, mainly in Nova Alegria, since the route is carried out by local roads, which were destroyed. For this reason, efforts are focused on reaching the villages, according to information from the city’s press office.

Due to the damage caused by the storm, Governor Rui Costa decreed an emergency situation in 24 municipalities. According to the document, all state agencies must mobilize, within the scope of their competence, to support actions to help cities. The decree is valid for 90 days.