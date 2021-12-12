Grazi Massafera’s boyfriend goes with an actress to Angelica and Huck’s party. More famous

Grazi Massafera and her boyfriend, film director Alexandre Machafer, went to the year-end party promoted by Luciano Huck and Angelica at the presenters’ house, in São Conrado, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday (11). The couple has been in a relationship for about two months and the actress has already introduced Alexandre to the family. However, they did not pose together for photos at the host’s doorstep.

Another couple present was Fiorella Matteis and Roberto Marinho Neto, married since mid-June. The presenters also received Father Fábio de Mello, who appeared with his arm immobilized in a sling after undergoing surgery resulting from a laceration in the Biceps tendon.

The widower of Paulo Gustavo, who died in May this year, Thales Bretas was accompanied by his children, Gael and Romeu, and by his mother, Solange. Preta Gil, Flavia Alessandra, with their eldest daughter, Giulia, Carolina Dieckmann, Daniella Sarahyba, Ingrid Guimarães and Regina Casé, with Roque, her youngest, were other guests.

Luciano Huck should stay until 2025 on Sunday at Globo

Since October, ahead of Sunday on Globo, the presenter is guaranteed until 2025, according to columnist André Romano, from the “Observatório da Televisão”. This year, Huck again gave up trying to run for the presidency, skipped Saturday afternoons and anticipated his debut on Sunday globally.

With the new contract, the presenter will have to stay on the first day of the week and a breach would lead to a fine of R$ 200 million. Meanwhile, Huck, the target of criticism for a comment made after the death of Marília Mendonça, is preparing news for his “Domingão”.

The news has already circulated that he would buy international formats previously seen in the “Silvio Santos Program”. It’s worth remembering that “Quem Quer Ser Um Millionaire” and “Jogo do Tem ou Não Tem” the owner of the trunk came to command at SBT.

Huck apologized after talking about Marília Mendonça

The Sunday following the death of the “Queen of Sofrência”, the presenter was the target of criticism when he commented on the singer’s silhouette in a TV appearance. “In fact there was only half of the three on stage, they were skinny“, he shot, still citing Maiara and Maraisa. In the program shown a week later, he apologized.

“Last week I made a comment about the aesthetics of the three. And when I made the comment I regretted it right away (…). Ton subjects that we shouldn’t talk anymore. And talking about aesthetics, when the vast majority suffered so much throughout their lives with this enormous aesthetic pressure of how you have to be, what is beautiful, what is ugly, then I think we no longer have to talk about aesthetics . Everyone has to be happy the way they are. PI apologize for making the comment. I won’t do it anymore“, he said.