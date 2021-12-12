Grêmio accepts values ​​and forwards Vanderson’s sale to Brentford | Guild

Grêmio sent the sale of right-back Vanderson to Brentford, from England. The two clubs have a principle of agreement on the values ​​of the business and now the athlete talks with representatives of the English team about salaries and other details.

The offer is around 11 million euros (BRL 69.5 million) and has the possibility of reaching 14 million euros (BRL 88.4 million) if Vanderson achieves goals established in the contract. Rádio Gaúcha released the amounts. The ge updated this story after confirming the values.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul has heard the numbers in recent days and has been dealing with the matter as stated by the GE. Grêmio is entitled to 70% of Vanderson’s rights, although there is an impasse with Rio Branco de Americana over the case.

Brentford wants the player to arrive in the first week of January, when the transfer window opens. He maintained interest after having the situation resolved in August, but without the conclusion of the deal.

1 of 1 Vanderson should leave Grêmio in 2022 — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Vanderson should leave Grêmio in 2022 — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

At the end of August, at the end of the transfer window, Brentford offered 12 million euros (BRL 75 million) for the player, with the possibility of profiting another 2 million euros (BRL 12.6 million). Grêmio owns 70% of the player’s rights.