Grêmio fans release official notice, absolve Renato of guilt and make two demands on Bolzan after relegation

The day after Grêmio’s relegation, president Romildo Bolzan Jr became the main target of the official statement made by the “Geral do Grêmio” crowd, which totally exempted coach Renato Portaluppi – who ran the team from September 2016 to April 2021 – of guilt for the third fall in the club’s history.

In the text, the General complains about a certain “persecution” made to the fans in the Bolzan administration and recalls that the band was not released to enter the sequence of games against Sport and Cuiabá, when only one point was made and it harmed the campaign still under command of Felipão.

In the final stretch, the fans mention two demands to Bolzan for his last year in office, which are “return our Grêmio to the first division next year and reconcile with the Grêmio fans and all the fans”.

Check out the full note from the Grêmio fans:

“Yesterday marked our third relegation. Unprecedented downgrade. Millionaire, surplus, salary on time and investment capacity. It’s a level of incompetence never seen before in world football. The drop to second division didn’t happen yesterday, because we have a whole round of defeats. It also didn’t experience Renato’s dismissal, the terrible hires, lack of command in the locker room, and it didn’t happen in 2021 either.

The fall began to build many years ago. It started with the persecution of the crowd – which was elected enemy number one by the Romildo Bolzan administration. We often speak out about this. The Grêmio General was the phenomenon that transformed the local environment in the Olympic Stadium and Arena. Geral do Grêmio was the locomotive in 2005 to recover a club that had gone bankrupt by so many other incompetents who today, incredibly, are also part of the club’s management. With our strength, we mobilized the biggest association campaign of the time with the club, reaching more than 50 thousand members.

Romildo, the king of the “surplus”, with the fall, lost his speech as a good manager. In fact, the isolation of the president this year was clear. We would like to know where are Cláudio Oderich, Duda Kroeff, Adalberto Preiss, Paulo Luz and Guto Peixoto? When we won, they were the first to be on the field. When we lost, they disappeared. Marcos Hermann, who classified our fans as “ordinary fans”, just confirmed everything we’ve been showing for some time: Grêmio has an owner and this was the flawed act of this power elite in Grêmio. We sang our institution’s anthem yesterday at the end of the game, even after the misfortune. Crowded stadium, cheap ticket and band. These measures had already been demanded for a long time. They only came in the last game, depending on other results. In most cases, fans have the sensitivity to see what political movements and advisers, blinded by their power interests, do not see. President, his pettiness with our people marks us. We remember until today. Sport and Cuiabá. Sequence of games at the Arena to score 6 points, but you, still consumed by your arrogance and arrogance, banned the band from entering and refused to promote tickets. We made 1 point. It could have been 6. This is just one of many other examples we could list. President Romildo Bolzan, you have two immediate OBLIGATIONS: return our Grêmio to the first division next year and reconcile with the Grêmio fans and all the common fans, as we are the reason for the existence of this institution, we, who together with millions of Grêmio fans, we will NEVER leave the club, as your management peers did. The fans would save the Grêmio from relegation. Unfortunately, the direction didn’t let it. If the club had carried out the promotions carried out yesterday since the return of the public at the Arena, we would have been saved a long time ago. With the atmosphere created against Atlético/MG, we wouldn’t be relegated. But they left to value the fans when the situation was practically defined. What will be the reason? The direction that hates its own fans demoted our Grêmio. And the fans, so often forgotten by the club itself, will be the force that will resurrect Grêmio once again. Managers, players, they all pass, but the crowd stays forever. We, the millions of fans that make up the most fanatical fans in Brazil, are going to return the Tricolor to its place. General of the Guild”