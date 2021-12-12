What we had been speculating for a few days now has happened. Brentford of England has made an official offer to hire Vanderson. Despite the lateral has a fine of 100 million euros (R$ 635 million at the current price), the offer doesn’t even come close to that.

Paulo Odone explains why he fired Vagner Mancini from Grêmio

Jean Pyerre speaks about Grêmio relegation

Rafinha says she accepts to stay at Grêmio regardless of salary

The new proposal made by the English team is for 12 million euros (R$ 76.22 million at the current price). The English team had already made a proposal to Immortal in the middle of the season that offered superior values.

But, as the athlete ended up devaluing himself with his poor performance at the end of the season, the offer went down a little. In addition, the tricolor ended up being relegated, which also devalued the athlete.

Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians

However, of that amount offered to Grêmio, only 70% stays with the club. This is because the tricolor does not own the player’s entire pass. In other words, Immortal would receive around R$54 million.

Taking into account that Vanderson became the team’s reserve, this is an acceptable offer and the amount will be welcome to fund the Series B. But, taking into account the fact that the tricolor has already expected to receive 20 million euros (R$ 127 million) by the athlete, it’s a little frustrating.

Grêmio receives proposal to sell R$635 million young

Currently, Grêmio and Brentford are negotiating the payment method to finalize the athlete’s sale. The deal is now well underway and should be finalized in the coming weeks. The English team is in a hurry to close the contract before the window opens, to avoid competitors.

But Grêmio is forced to sell now, as if it holds the deal, it may not receive other proposals from the player and the money is needed. Therefore, both clubs have a certain urgency to close the deal.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA