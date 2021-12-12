Grocery deliveries are the new frontier of apps – Economy

The application race in Brazil has gone through several phases. First, it was transport apps, with Uber and 99 leaving behind a number of companies that had fallen by the wayside. Afterwards, iFood, Uber Eats and Rappi came to dominate the food delivery segment. The dispute over supermarket deliveries, however, is still open, and several companies now want to bother the big ones with the “dark stores” (or hidden stores, in free translation).

The model works as follows: startups assemble small distribution centers. These companies are betting on proximity to deliver as fast as possible. And this model has attracted entrepreneurs and millionaire investments.

One of the best known cases is that of the Brazilian daki. Founded in January of this year and with an operation that only covered 20 neighborhoods in the city of São Paulo, the startup managed to raise US$ 170 million in its first contribution. Since then, Daki has expanded its operations. Currently, the company has 60 “dark stores”, more than 650 employees – it doesn’t even have a head office –, in addition to 1 thousand registered couriers. The company has already expanded its operations to cities in the Metropolitan region of Sao Paulo, in addition to Rio de Janeiro, and is about to start operating in Belo Horizonte.

The result is that, in ten months of operation, the company became the newest “unicorn” (company with an estimated market value of over US$ 1 billion) in the country. This happened in early December, when the startup received a contribution of US$ 260 million from large funds such as Tiger Global, Kaszek and Monashees.

“The contribution is aimed at physical expansion, improving the experience in our app and attracting talent into the home”, said the president and founder of Daki, Rafael Vasto.

News

Among the differentials that the company promises to customers, and that made investors bet heavily on Daki, are free shipping, in addition to delivery in less than 15 minutes – and, according to Vasto, prices that are competitive with those seen in large retail chains . This happens, according to him, because the company closes contracts directly with the large industries, obtaining greater discounts and passing it on to consumers.

To top it off, by having full control of the stock, there is no problem for the customer to buy a product and have it replaced by another. “We had a growth of 930% in the last quarter”, says Vasto. “But that depends a little on new contributions, and this is a market that is moving fast, and we don’t want to be left behind.”

foreigners around here

It is true that the segment has an accelerated growth. Only in recent months, two companies from other Latin American countries debuted in the Brazilian market. Colombian company Merqueo, with a business model similar to that of Daki, arrived in the country in July with US$ 25 million to spend and plans to open eight spaces to carry out deliveries. The biggest one is a 4,000 m² in Vila Leopoldina, a district in the west side of São Paulo. A month after its debut on the Brazilian market, the company announced a contribution of US$ 50 million to accelerate expansion in the country and in Latin America.

For that, she will have to compete with a Latino rival. the colombian Fair it wants to have ten to 12 warehouses spread across the metropolitan region of São Paulo and it wants to differentiate itself by offering a greater supply of fruits and vegetables, which requires even more delicate logistics due to the short shelf life of this type of food.

According André Braga, Vice President of Justo, this goal should be reached in 12 months. “This represents half the time it takes to reach the same size in Mexico,” says Braga. Today, the company already has 1,300 employees in Latin America.

big eye

There are no surveys that show the growth of this market, but it is a segment that is also attracting the attention of large players in the sector. THE Natural Vegetables from Earth, purchased in August by Americanas for R$ 2.1 billion, already has more than 70 stores in four states and is starting to expand its “dark stores” to accelerate the network’s digital sales, which represent 16% of R$ revenue. $2 billion a year.

In the same way as Justo, it bets on its offer of fresh products. For now, the company has two “dark stores”, one in São Paulo and the other in Rio de Janeiro, and intends to expand the operation.

“We are working on the ‘dark store’ as an innovation initiative and with the logic of capturing customers in new geographies”, comments Fernando Visser, responsible for the network’s innovation area.

Leadership

Rappi, however, is the company that is most at the forefront of the race. Despite having started in Brazil as an application specializing in the delivery of third-party products, the company already has 117 “dark stores” in Brazil and another 172 spread across five countries in Latin America. The company’s main differential is delivery in less than ten minutes – according to Rappi, the average time is 8 minutes and 20 seconds. For Tijana Jankovic, president of Rappi’s Brazilian subsidiary, the model is growing more and more and has the potential to soon become the main business within the company.

But, with so many supermarkets on the platform, doesn’t that turn into competition with partners? In Tijana’s view, no. “We are focused on creating the supermarket habit per application. We do not want to compete in large purchases, which will continue with our partners, but make the customer have more recurrence and start using the tool more”, says the executive.

This could be a path that other apps may enter in the future, according to experts. After all, this is a great loyalty tool. iFood, which dominates more than 70% of the restaurant market, later entered the competition for supermarkets, but already places the segment as one of its main growth routes for the future.

The company, which is also a Brazilian unicorn, is consolidating its express delivery model and currently has 5,000 partners in 246 cities. According to the company, the investment is taking place through partnerships with other companies. The model is similar to Ambev’s with the Ze Delivery, in which the beverage manufacturer uses the base of its distributors to make direct sales to end consumers.

Operations focused on speed

Spartan model

While traditional retailers create neighborhood stores to be able to snap up convenience purchases, delivery companies focus on creating “hidden stores”, with an almost spartan structure, and totally designed to streamline the process of choosing products and delivering to the biker or cyclist

all timed

In this market, every second counts. The companies’ differential lies in the ultra-fast delivery, with purchases reaching customers in less than 15 minutes, in Daki’s case, and even in around 10 minutes, in Rappi’s case

Recurrence

The companies’ strategy is to create the recurrence of purchases through convenience, that’s why many bet on free shipping so as not to burden the user beyond the purchase. This, however, greatly increases the costs of the operation.

direct purchases

Instead of shopping with retailers, the apps go after the food or hygiene and beauty industry itself, for example, to get competitive prices with the large retail chains, which are often within the platform performing distance sales

couriers

Unlike conventional meal deliveries, in which the closest delivery person is sought for the service when ordering, companies tend to leave delivery personnel at the “dark stores” so that the order can be taken as soon as it is placed in the bag. Generally, they have less than ten minutes to make deliveries.

Sustainable model?

As this race unfolds, apps will need to show investors that the account could close in the future. All are about to receive contributions to accelerate growth, but the successful one may not be the biggest one, but the one that

be able to better equate costs