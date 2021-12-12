Guarujá Triplex will be raffled on the internet in 2022 after being auctioned for R$ 2.2 million

Property that had property attributed by Justice to Lula during investigations of Operation Lava Jato will be drawn by lot on a platform that charges a subscription of R$ 19.99 per month

Guarujá Triplex will be drawn at auction



A target of controversy and lawsuits in the last decade, the apartment Guarujá triplex, famous for having property attributed by Justice to the former president squid during investigations of Operation Lava Jato, it will be the main prize of an online sweepstakes platform. The property, which was sold for BRL 2.2 million in an auction in the year 2018, should be drawn by the website “award pancadão” on March 30, 2022. The platform charges a monthly subscription of BRL 19, 99, the only amount that will be paid by the winner to acquire the property on the coast of São Paulo. The information was given by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo and confirmed by Jovem Pan this Saturday, 11. On social networks, the company responsible for the draw feeds a tone of mystery in relation to the prize. “Here comes the promotion that will make your luck go up 3 floors. Which will bring dozens of top awards and the top of all awards: the most famous coverage in Brazil for only R$19.99”, says one publication.

When it was auctioned to businessman Fernando Gontijo in 2018, descriptions of the triplex said that “on the first floor there is a living room with a balcony, kitchen and laundry area, toilet and a suite; on the second floor there are three compact bedrooms (one of them being a suite), a bathroom and a distribution hall”. In 2017, then judge Sergio Moro sentenced Lula to nine years and six months in prison, paying a fine of BRL 670 thousand and compensation of BRL 16 million, in addition to preventing the PT from holding public positions for seven years for the alleged receipt of bribes from the OAS construction company in the triplex reserve, on the coast of São Paulo, and the maintenance of the unit. The penalty was reduced after the case was analyzed, in April 2019, by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).