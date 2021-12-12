Guarujá’s Triplex will be raffled by internet entrepreneur

BRASÍLIA — Businessman Fernando Gontijo, who bought the Guarujá triplex for R$2.2 million in 2017, will now dispose of the property through an internet raffle. According to him, the apartment “is part of the history of Brazil” and, therefore, it deserved to be launched on the market in a different way. The draw was revealed by the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo” and confirmed by GLOBO.

A platform will sell a monthly subscription to anyone who wants to participate in the raffle. For four months, other prizes, such as televisions and cars, for example, will also be distributed on the platform. The final prize is the triplex that led to the condemnation of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The Federal Supreme Court later overturned the conviction, and the case was sent to the Justice of Brasília. This week, the Federal Public Ministry recognized the statute of limitations on the charges against the former president and asked for the case to be dropped.

“From my initial investment, I knew it had real estate value and spontaneous media value. As it is a differentiated property, its placement on the market had to be in a differentiated way — said Gontijo to GLOBO.





Since acquiring the property, Gontijo says he has done periodic maintenance and installed an air conditioning. The triplex on the coast of São Paulo was never occupied.

In 2020, the entrepreneur was already thinking of making a sort of raffle on his own. In Brazil, Caixa Econômica Federal has a monopoly on drawings and requires that promotions of this type be linked to the purchase of a product or service. That’s why Gontijo opted for the application, which sells a subscription and is authorized by the Federal Lottery, according to him.

— It’s not just a value per square meter. It is a property that is part of the history of Brazil. It is a famous property that arouses curiosity.

Gontijo from the beginning wanted to use the property for a promotional action, as he believed that using the media potential would be more advantageous than selling to an individual buyer in the market.

– Who knows, if we can make a campaign where eventually a person with limited financial resources can participate and win, the person will also become the key to the triplex and the socioeconomic condition of his family – he said.