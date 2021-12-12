Gugu daughters show off their birthday in luxury at the family mansion

Gugu Liberato’s twin daughters celebrated their birthday with a lavish party at their mansion

The twin daughters of the late presenter Gugu Liberato, Sofia and Marina celebrated their 18th birthday! To celebrate, they threw a beautiful and luxurious party at the family mansion in Orlando, USA.

The commemoration was attended by the eldest son of Gugu Liberato, 20-year-old João Augusto, and the mother of the three, Rose Miriam Di Matteo. Digital influencer Zilú Godoy was also at the celebration, as she is a friend of the family.

The girls’ birthdays actually take place on December 25th, but they brought the celebration forward. Even so, the theme chosen for the party was Christmas. When showing the beautiful decorations of her birthday party, Marina was all compliments.

She said: “Look at this, everything is so beautiful! I’m loving everything! Everything is very beautiful, the decoration, the sweets, everything is very perfect! I loved it!

The cakes were amazing too, perfect, everything is so beautiful, I loved it. Guys, look, all the decor is super cute, today is just the first day of the party. It’s all decorated and cute, I’m loving it!”. Sofia was also full of praise for the celebration: “Look at the cake table, how wonderful it was! All very beautiful!”.

Marina also explained why they anticipated the celebration of her and her sister’s birthday. “Guys, my birthday wasn’t yesterday, it was just my birthday party, my birthday is actually December 25th. It’s just that we had to celebrate before because everyone travels on that date so we celebrated before and it was the best date possible because we were celebrating my birthday, Sofia and Felipe’s (Marina’s boyfriend) he has birthday day December 9th,” she said.

the daughter of Gugu Liberato even surprised by telling that after the luxurious birthday that took place yesterday, she and her sister will still have one more party today. “Hi people! Good morning to all of you! Today begins the preparations for part two of the party. Today starts the preparations for today’s party, I’m very excited that it’s going to be great. Today there are also a lot of things, you have to go out and buy a lot of things”, she said.

Tell us what you think!