Halo Infinite: see graphical comparison between Xbox consoles

Infinite Halo is already with us! After a long period of waiting, the newest release in the franchise is finally available for the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X consoles. With an ambitious open world campaign available for consoles of both generations, many questions came to light about how the title would perform across different platforms in the Microsoft family, and the Digital Foundry channel brought that comparison for us to analyze.

First, we have the old Xbox One, which is proving competent but still showing its age in some parts of the campaign. On all consoles the 343 opted to use a dynamic resolution, and on Xbox One this unfortunately ends up showing up in some moments of the title, in which the resolution can drop from 1080p to 720p to guarantee the 30fps promised for the console. This, combined with some graphics and fast travel, makes the game perfectly playable on the Xbox base, but ends up affecting the experience a little.

When we move to the more powerful Xbox One X the situation changes a lot. With the additional graphics power that the console has, it is possible to reach 4k resolution (dynamically) without downloading the same 30fps we found in the base console. Unfortunately the small glitches appear here too, but they can be worked around by opting to use the performance mode, which promises to hit 60fps while maintaining a resolution of at least 1440p. However, due to the use of dynamic resolution, this value can drop a little during some more fierce combats, as well as the frame rate that sometimes fluctuates between 45 and 60fps.

Moving on to the next generation, the Xbox Series S showed results similar to the One X with a small catch: while the old-gen console managed to reach 4k in quality mode, the new-gen entry-level video game couldn’t pass 1080p on average. . This same drop in graphics quality also appears in performance mode, but this time the title manages to remain stable at 60fps for most of the gameplay.

Finally we have the big boss of the family, the Xbox Series X. As you would expect the best experience with Infinite Halo is delivered on the high-end console, which manages to keep much of the campaign in 4K and 60fps, which is impressive considering the scale of the title. In addition, the Series X has a difference that other consoles do not have: a performance mode that can reach up to 120fps, even if it presents some drops in more intense moments.

With an excellent performance on all platforms, it is possible to say that the 343 achieved a great result when optimizing Infinite Halo for both generations, achieving satisfactory results on all Xbox line-up consoles. Although the older generation ends up showing its age in some aspects, such as the charging time that at certain times can take up to 4 times longer, it is possible to say that the experience of returning to the world of Halo it is fluid on any platform you choose.

And you reader, on which console will you once again control the legendary Master Chief? Be sure to comment below!