Hamilton and Verstappen compete for balanced title

There wasn’t even half a point between them. This Sunday morning (12), at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen decide the fiercest title of the last 47 years of Formula 1.

The two dispute the “final” tied with 369.5 points. The last and so far only time this had happened was nearly half a century ago, in 1974, when Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni arrived with the same amount of points at the US GP, which ended with the Brazilian becoming two-time world champion.

In Abu Dhabi, Verstappen set the fastest time and took pole position, while seven-times champion Hamilton started right behind. The balance between the two is such that the tip was decided by 0s371, and the title must be decided in detail. If there is a collision, the advantage is for the Dutchman, who has one more victory for the season.

“It’s unbelievable. We managed to put the right car in the classification. There were good and bad times. I’m very happy about it. It’s everything we wanted, but they [Mercedes] they had a very strong performance in the last few races,” stated Verstappen after qualifying.

“Max had a fantastic lap. We couldn’t really compete with the lap he did at the end. I think we’re in a good position and well on the chosen tyres,” Hamilton said.

According to Fabio Seixas, Formula 1 commentator at UOL Sport, the key point of the race will really be tire management. “The rivals will start with different types of tyres. Verstappen, with the soft ones: faster, less resistant. Hamilton will have the medium tyres, which should last longer. The tendency in the GP is for the Dutchman to make his first pit stop”, he says .

“The Englishman will then have a clear lane ahead to try to make some flying laps and take the lead once he makes his stop. This is the game that is on the table, it is this final strategic battle that should resolve the championship”, explains Seixas.

Also columnist for UOL SportJulianne Cerasoli agrees that the tire game could be decisive for the dispute, but highlights the strength of Hamilton’s Mercedes in the straights.

“Looking back on what we’ve seen in the season so far, if he keeps the lead at the start, Verstappen has the advantage of being able to manage his tyres, but potentially he will have Hamilton very close, with more straight speed and compounds that should be in better condition when both are close to stopping,” he opines.

“But of course everything can be decided on the track, as has happened between Verstappen and Hamilton several times throughout the season. The Abu Dhabi track has undergone major changes and should present more opportunities for overtaking than in the past,” he adds.

Although they come tied for the decision, the rivals live different moments in the championship. While Hamilton is on a run that started at the Brazilian GP, ​​at Interlagos, and won the last three stages, Verstappen has seen his advantage vanish in recent weeks and has suffered from warnings on the track.

Thus, with an increasing rivalry in this final stretch, they accumulate closes, punishments and indirect exchanges through the press. In other words, the mood heated up once and for all between the two, a fact that only spices up this Sunday’s dispute even more.

Today, however, everything is left behind and whoever runs more and better will be champions. Whoever he is, the motorsport fan can be sure: he will see the tightest race of the modern Formula 1 era.

See the Abu Dhabi GP starting grid:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

6. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

8. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

10. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

11. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

12. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

13. Throw Stroll (Aston Martin)

14. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

15. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

16. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

17. George Russell (Williams)

18. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)

19. Mick Schumacher (Haas)

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas)