Hamilton says Mercedes “did not discuss” using Bottas vacuum for pole

Lewis Hamilton will start behind Verstappen in the F1 decision (Photo: Mercedes)

F1 IN ABU DHABI, CLASSIFICATION: VERSTAPPEN POLE, HAMILTON 2° | Briefing

Lewis Hamilton revealed that Mercedes has even discussed the possibility of Valtteri Bottas providing a vacuum to help Lewis Hamilton qualify for the Abu Dhabi GP. The Brit was beaten and will come out behind Max Verstappen in the Formula 1 title decision in Abu Dhabi.

During training, Red Bull used Sergio Pérez to ‘pull’ the Dutchman. Hamilton even entered the track behind his Finnish colleague, but soon passed to open a loop.

FORMULA 1 2021 DECISION

# Hamilton leaves irregular start behind and seeks octa after historic recovery

# Verstappen tries title in near perfect year with more wins and tough game

# Mercedes and Red Bull show claws and create an irreversible military climate in F1 2021

# Swap: How did Hamilton and Verstappen take turns so much in F1’s lead?

# Verstappen vs Hamilton: five bullshit that defined the roadmap for the 2021 F1 season

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton did not play together in the classification at Yas Marina (Photo: Mercedes)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

On his own, Lewis reached 1:22s480 and was 0s371 off Verstappen on his way to second place on the grid.

“The car was fine, Max did a great job on that final lap,” Hamilton said. “Throughout training, or at least the TL3, going into qualifying, the car looked solid. In qualifying, it was more difficult to gain speed”, he continued.

“Then in the last two laps it wasn’t really easy to extract the time. I don’t know if it’s track temperature or something else. The last lap was ok. I can’t complain, but of course I wish we had been a little faster today”, he admitted.

Asked whether, like Verstappen, he did not have the opportunity to use Valtteri Bottas’ vacuum to secure pole position, Hamilton replied: “No, it was not discussed. We’ve never done that.”

The decisive and final race of this unpredictable 2021 Formula 1 season is scheduled to start on Sunday, at 10 am (GMT-3), with live broadcasting of the Band on open TV and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follows the definition of the great Formula 1 champion LIVE and in REAL TIME.

F1 launches campaign to advocate and encourage vaccination against Covid-19 (Video: F1)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.