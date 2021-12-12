Health benefits of cilantro; check everything about the subject

Today Saturday, December 11, 2021 you can check key information about the properties and benefits of coriander. Check out a lot more here in the session. Robson Lemes. A traditionally flavorful and fragrant seasoning, that’s how the Cilantro. Plus, it’s great for health. Check it out here at TecnoNews, all about fruits, vegetables and vegetables.

Coriander is a plant of origin Asian that in addition to culinary use, it has also been used as a medicinal plant. Its main uses by the ancients were as a calming, digestive and aphrodisiac.

Therefore, its current use is more focused on cooking, not being appreciated at all, as its strong flavor and smell can inhibit the smell of other ingredients.

A short cycle plant that can be consumed right after seed germination. But the consumption of coriander is usually done when the plant reaches a certain maturity.

Coriander can help regulate the thyroid

THE Thyroid it is a gland responsible for regulating the body’s hormones. An irregular production of thyroid hormones can lead to symptoms such as shortness of breath and depression.

In addition to medications and surgical procedures, changes in eating habits can help maintain thyroid health. Foods like Brazil nuts, salt with iodine, fish and coriander can improve my thyroid function.

THE coriander seed tea It is indicated as medicinal to control and help balance Thyroid hormone production. The consumption of cilantro leaf juice is also considered efficient.

Coriander Benefits and Nutritional Properties

the leaves of cilantro are rich in fiber, which aids digestion. Furthermore, it is rich in Manganese, Iron, Magnesium and Vitamin C, as well as a high concentration of calcium.

Its seeds are excellent sources of vitamin A and K. And you can use it as a seasoning or as an ingredient in juices and smoothies. All of these properties help control blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

grow in pots

To always have fresh coriander at home is very simple, just cultivate it at home, using vases that can even be made with pet bottles. For growing in pots, use garden soil and plant 4 seeds.

However, keep the pot out of direct sunlight and with the soil always moist. In up to 50 days it is possible to harvest the coriander in “sauce”. Seeds are easily found in supermarkets. Enjoy!

