Health Department issues health alert after registering record cases of chikungunya in Goiás | Goiás

In addition to the concern about the coronavirus pandemic, Goiás also suffers from the growing number of chikungunya cases across the state. According to data from the State Department of Health of Goiás (SES-GO), this year alone 802 cases were reported, against only 270 last year.

Share this news on Whatsapp

Share this news on Telegram

In 2019, 396 cases of chikungunya were registered by the authorities, with no deaths.

The Health Department stated that, in May 2021, it issued a health alert about a possible Chikungunya epidemic in Goiás territory.

The folder said that this document was passed on to 18 regional health and 246 municipalities, with guidelines on the identification and monitoring of suspected cases and actions to block the mosquito.

1 of 2 Mosquito Aedes aegypti is the transmitter of dengue, zika and chikungunya — Photo: Raul Santana/Fiocruz/Divulgação Mosquito Aedes aegypti is the transmitter of dengue, zika and chikungunya — Photo: Raul Santana/Fiocruz/Divulgação

2021 – 802 reported cases and no deaths;

2020 – 270 confirmed cases in 2020 and no deaths;

2019 – 396 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Due to the explosion of cases of the disease in 2021, the secretariat informed that it issued, last Tuesday (7), a health alert about the rainy season and floods, which also provides guidance on combating Aedes. The documents were published on the SES-GO website.

“Goiás has never had an epidemic caused by chigungunya. We are concerned because we have many people susceptible to these viruses and we still haven’t had the end of the Covid pandemic. So it is very important that people pay attention to themselves”, said the superintendent of Health surveillance, Flúvia Amorim.

2 of 2 The mosquito that transmits dengue, Aedes aegypti. — Photo: Public photos The mosquito that transmits dengue, Aedes aegypti. — Photo: Public photos

Chikungunya is transmitted by the same mosquito that transmits dengue and the Zika virus, Aedes aegypti. Doctor Marina Alves explains that the three diseases have similar symptoms that, in most situations, it is only possible to diagnose them based on laboratory tests.

“Chikungunya causes a lot of joint pain with joint swelling. In Zika, the fever can be a little lower, the red lesions throughout the body can appear earlier, but really the difference between them is made with laboratory tests”, he said.

Although chikungunya cases have increased, dengue and Zika virus numbers through the first week of December have not surpassed the figures for the whole of last year.

In 2021, Goiás reported 90 cases of Zika statewide, according to SES-GO. In 2020, the state registered 258 cases of the disease throughout the territory of Goiás. No deaths were recorded in the two years.

Regarding dengue, the state has so far had 67,200 cases of dengue this year, against 84,300 in 2020.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.