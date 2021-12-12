Heartbroken, relatives identify accident victims with migrants in Mexico

Families of migrants killed in a road accident in southern Mexico went inconsolably to the Tuxtla Gutiérrez morgue this Saturday (11) to identify their loved ones.

Guatemalan Santos Gómez, who burst into tears when they confirmed that his son, Leonel, was at the IML in this city, capital of the state of Chiapas, where 55 migrants died on Thursday when a truck they were traveling in overturned.

A nephew of Gómez’s is among the hundred injured in the accident. Although they haven’t detailed the number, authorities say the majority of victims are Guatemalan.

“We never thought it was them, some relatives started to send us (information) that they were in this vehicle,” the father, a 60-year-old civil servant, told AFP.

Leonel, a 37-year-old mechanic, had left his hometown of Malacatán (San Marcos, Guatemala) six days earlier to try to reach the United States, despite his family and wife being opposed to the trip.

Gómez was accompanied by her daughter-in-law, Jesenia Flores, who mourned the loss of her partner, with whom she had two daughters, aged 13 and 19.

Migrants “continue to pursue the American dream to give the best to their family,” said Jesenia, crying.

Gerardo Cifuentes also arrived at the morgue, looking for his Guatemalan cousin Cecilio Federico, originally from Malacatán, after looking for him in a hospital.

“We are hopeful that he is alive,” said Cifuentes.

Mexican and Guatemalan authorities have announced that they will facilitate the repatriation of bodies, but have not said when the process will begin.

Gómez said he has not yet been contacted by his country’s chancellery.

Mexican authorities reported that 160 migrants from Honduras, Ecuador, Mexico and the Dominican Republic were also traveling in the vehicle that crashed into a curved footbridge, allegedly due to speeding.

Bordering Guatemala, Chiapas is the main point of access for undocumented migrants, who are transported in inhumane conditions in box trucks to the north of the country by human traffickers.

On Friday, the governments of Guatemala, Ecuador, the United States, Honduras, Mexico and the Dominican Republic announced the formation of the “Immediate Action Group to arrest and bring to justice the traffickers of people responsible for the tragedy.”

This year, 821 migrants have died traveling through Central America or North America, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The main cause is road accidents (162), followed by lack of food, water and shelter (142) and drowning (108).

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

