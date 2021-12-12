Heavy rains in Bahia leave nearly 4,000 homeless







As a result of the damage caused by the storms, nearly 30 cities have already declared a state of emergency Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

the strong rains that reach the south of the Bahia four days ago they left more than 3.7 thousand homeless and affected about 70 thousand people, informs the local Civil Defense this Sunday, 12. There are already about 30 municipalities that register serious damages due to flooding and the overflow of rivers that cut through the region.

There are several villages isolated by land and that can only be helped by helicopters. Also according to the Civil Defense, a family is missing after the landslide in Amargosa. The cities of Itamaraju, Jucuruçu, Teixeira de Freitas and Porto Seguro were also severely affected.

This Sunday, the president Jair Bolsonaro and some ministers must fly over the worst-hit areas.

In Minas Gerais, the situation is also critical. Almost 20 cities declared an emergency situation and there are more than 1,900 people homeless so far. The most affected region is the Jequitinhonha Valley. According to local authorities, there are five deaths recorded due to the wave of bad weather in the last week and 48 people injured.