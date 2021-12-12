Homeless by rain in Minas increase five times in 24 hours – Gerais

The number of people displaced by heavy rains in Minas Gerais increased fivefold this Saturday (11/12). According to the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais, 1,979 people in the state lost their homes due to storms. In the last balance, released this Friday (12/10), 406 people were in this situation due to the rains.
Furthermore, according to the state’s Civil Defense, 9,565 were left homeless – that is, they had to leave their homes – in the last 24 hours. Previously, this number was 3,872. Also, according to this Saturday’s update, 18 municipalities in Minas Gerais are in Current Emergency Situations, most of them in the Jequitinhonha Valley.
In this period of heavy rains, there were five deaths recorded. The wounded number 48.
emergency situation
Governor Romeu Zema decreed an emergency situation in 31 cities affected by the rains of recent days in the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri valleys, according to the publication in the Official Gazette of Minas Gerais this Friday (12/10). The municipalities in emergency situations are:
beautiful waters
Bertpolis
Guy
Carmo da Cachoeira
Caldas engineer
Border of the Valleys
ibirit
Itambacuri
Hyacinth
Jampruca
joam
Formosa Lagoon
Machacalis
manhuau
Mount Formoso
New Cruise
New Orient of Mines
Minas Verde Gold
Father Paradise
Palmpolis
Fisherman
flush
River of the Prado
Boundary Jump
Saint Helena of Minas
Santa Maria do Salto
Santo Antnio do Amparo
Santo Antnio do Jacinto
Tefilo Otoni
Umburatiba
Virgin of Lapa