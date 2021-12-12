Homeless by rain in Minas increase five times in 24 hours – Gerais

Only 1,979 people are homeless in Minas Gerais due to the rains (photo: Photo: Gil Leonardi/Press MG)

The number of people displaced by heavy rains in Minas Gerais increased fivefold this Saturday (11/12). According to the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais, 1,979 people in the state lost their homes due to storms. In the last balance, released this Friday (12/10), 406 people were in this situation due to the rains.

Furthermore, according to the state’s Civil Defense, 9,565 were left homeless – that is, they had to leave their homes – in the last 24 hours. Previously, this number was 3,872. Also, according to this Saturday’s update, 18 municipalities in Minas Gerais are in Current Emergency Situations, most of them in the Jequitinhonha Valley.

In this period of heavy rains, there were five deaths recorded. The wounded number 48.

emergency situation

Governor Romeu Zema decreed an emergency situation in 31 cities affected by the rains of recent days in the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri valleys, according to the publication in the Official Gazette of Minas Gerais this Friday (12/10). The municipalities in emergency situations are:

beautiful waters

Bertpolis

Guy

Carmo da Cachoeira

Caldas engineer

Border of the Valleys

ibirit

Itambacuri

Hyacinth

Jampruca

joam

Formosa Lagoon

Machacalis

manhuau

Mount Formoso

New Cruise

New Orient of Mines

Minas Verde Gold

Father Paradise

Palmpolis

Fisherman

flush

River of the Prado

Boundary Jump

Saint Helena of Minas

Santa Maria do Salto

Santo Antnio do Amparo

Santo Antnio do Jacinto

Tefilo Otoni

Umburatiba

Virgin of Lapa