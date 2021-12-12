How 5G will impact health | Doctor’s prescription

5G technology used in health | reproduction

In early November, the long-awaited auction of 5G took place in Brazil, the fifth generation of mobile internet that promises major changes in our daily lives. The event, aimed at selecting the connectivity operators that will be able to offer the service, had great repercussions, as this technology opens up countless possibilities for the country’s development. With speed potential up to one hundred times greater than 4G, 5G expands data transmission capacity and reduces response time, which improves the quality of services and is essential in technological processes, with impact on various sectors of the economy the education.

The innovations coming from 5G can leverage transmissions and machine-to-machine communication, facilitating the evolution of smart cities, precision agriculture, automated industrial processes and autonomous vehicles. Therefore, the transformational power of this technology in creating value in our society is unquestionable, both for bringing more efficiency and innovation in business and in immersive experiences, shortening distances and bringing people together.

In the healthcare area, 5G can also expand access to services, by bringing doctors and patients together, thus impacting productivity and quality of care. The benefits are countless for everyone involved. There will be a gain in equity, through assistance to remote communities that do not have equipment and specialists.

Emergency response, real-time transmission of vital signs and images of patients at the scene of the incident and during the journey of ambulances — it will all be much faster with the 5G. Security can be increased by allowing the analysis of images of the patient’s organs in 3D and simulating, with the resources of virtual reality and augmented reality, complex surgeries, such as transplants, before surgery. The technology will also allow collecting more information from patients with the aid of sensors, in order to provide a better diagnosis and prognosis of various diseases.

In addition to the impacts on direct patient care, the fifth generation of mobile internet will be an ally in the democratization of knowledge, by enabling the dissemination of surgical practices in remote centers for the qualification of physicians. No less important are the advances in efficiency in the control of equipment, instruments and medical supplies and the optimization of material logistics in the hospital with the use of drones and autonomous vehicles.

This path of 5G in healthcare is already being paved by the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (HCFMUSP), the largest hospital complex in Latin America, through its innovation arm, InovaHC, in a public-private partnership with content companies technology, government and the Faculties of Medicine and Engineering of the University of São Paulo.

This partnership will create one of the most advanced centers in the world in 5G technology applied to healthcare. New regulations will be designed with the experience and knowledge gained from the use cases (that is, interactions between the actors and the system) so that emerging technologies are created and applied for the benefit of society, mitigating any risks to the population. Additionally, research will be promoted in the areas of Medicine and Engineering, with the mission of improving health services, with the engagement of professors and undergraduate and graduate students, turning the triple helix of innovation. And the lessons generated based on the 5G experience in healthcare will certainly go beyond the medical spheres.

We are still unaware of all the innovations that will emerge along this path, but we are certain that they will leave a legacy for young doctors and engineers in Brazil, becoming a fundamental pillar for the transformation of public health.

(With the collaboration of Marco Bego, Director of Innovation at Hospital das Clínicas at FMUSP, and Marcia Ogawa, lead partner at Deloitte’s Technology, Media and Telecom Industry)