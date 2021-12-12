How is the income from savings like?

If you are the type of person who follows up and is always attuned to matters related to investment funds, you must have seen that there was another rise in the basic interest rate in Brazil, which was 1.50%. At the moment, Selic has a yield of 9.25%, so how is the savings income?

What does this increase mean for the investor? Let’s understand a little about this subject and try to answer these questions that many Brazilians have right now.

Selic and Fixed Income Investments

The Selic is the Basic Interest Rate in Brazil, it corresponds to the income of most investments in the country, including savings. You must understand that the higher the Selic, the higher the yield on other investment securities and digital accounts based on the Selic or CDI, which has a percentage only -0.10 lower than the basic rate.

Due to the increase in inflation in the country, the Selic has had consecutive increases. As a result, the rise in the basic interest rate is immediately apparent, which has a positive impact on the calculation of income from savings, as well as from other fixed income applications and digital banks.

In the case of savings, how much does it yield now with the Selic at 9.25%?

With this increase in the Selic, the calculation of savings becomes different, and may yield 70% of the Selic until it reaches a level of 8.5%. With this, we noticed a slight increase in the profitability of savings, considering that its income until Wednesday, December 8th, was 5.43% per year.

As soon as the base rate exceeds its percentage limit, savings can earn a fixed rate of around 0.5% per month with a total of 6017% per year. With a more practical explanation, if today you save BRL 1,000.00 in your savings account, it will yield BRL 5.00 a month and BRL 61.70 after a year.

And what about digital banks?

The vast majority of financial institutions offer a direct return on the balance, under the percentage of the CDI. PagBank, C6, Nubank and Mercado Pago have a return of 100% of the CDI. In other words, they will guarantee 9.15% profitability per year for their customers.