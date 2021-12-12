How Michael was critical of Fla star in Brasileirão

Elected Craque da Galera, scorer of the most beautiful goal and striker of the championship team. Here’s Michael’s balance at the Prêmio Brasileirão 2021, the first time a Flamengo player won three different categories in the same edition.

The image of Michael happy, smiling and holding his “triple crown”, however, contrasts with the figure of a crestfallen, confused attacker who missed practically everything he tried on the field. If it was ever a joke, “Micha” definitely came back on top. He overcame a depression, gained prominence in the starred rosé squad and ended up as the team’s top scorer in the Brasileirão, with 14 goals.

“I knew my quality, I knew what I could provide, but I needed minutes of play, I needed a little confidence. When I returned, I told the people closest to me: this year will be different for me. How am I going to change a review , an opinion? It’s not with speech, it’s with attitude. That’s what I tried to do,” said Michael to Throw after the award.

“I wanted to show with my attitude that I have potential, but that I also need and deserve respect. This I did, with love, giving my best, whether in technique or race, and doing what we need: goals, assists and giving my best for our fans,” added the 25-year-old, chosen for the attacking duo of Brasileirão alongside Hulk.

Chosen as the revelation of Brasileirão 2019 by Goiás, Michael was hired by Flamengo (at the time still led by Jorge Jesus) and arrived at Gávea surrounded by expectations. In the first months, however, he disappointed with the red-black shirt, with many mistakes both in decision-making and in submissions. He looked anxious, unprepared to handle such pressure.

Little used by Domènec Torrent and Rogério Ceni, Michael suffered from depression, but took an attitude that changed his course at Flamengo. He anticipated his return from vacation to play the beginning of the Carioca Championship with the boys from the base, and ended up standing out in the competition. It was the first step in his comeback, whose key moment was the arrival of Renato Gaúcho in charge of the team in the second half.

“I’m happy to receive the awards, for the affection of the people. I’m here because Flamengo gave me this, the fans gave me this. Six or seven months ago I hadn’t been so taken advantage of, but then Renato arrived, gave it to me trust and affection. And he showed me what it’s like to be a little more loved, I have to thank him a lot too,” he said.

“I came here as a revelation [em 2019], it was new. Today, being able to enter as one of the best strikers is very important. It shows that our work is being valued a little more and that we have the potential to play. When I wasn’t playing, I thought: “Am I still a player?”. We create doubts, but Renato’s way of being, talking, explaining, giving advice and demanding of me helped me a lot. I’ve matured a lot as a man and an athlete,” he explained.

Although 2021 was the year of Michael’s recovery, it ended against the Flamengo fans’ taste, with two vice-championships and a performance below expectations, even with the Carioca and Supercopa do Brasil titles. The striker acknowledged the team’s bad year and intends to learn lessons for 2022. “Our year was not what we wanted, but it’s learning from mistakes for next year to be different.”