How much do Hamilton and Verstappen earn

Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, and Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, are the two main drivers of Formula 1 and this weekend they will decide the title of the sport at the Abu Dhabi GP. With that, the two will already know exactly how much they will receive for their performances in 2021.

According to the Marca newspaper, Hamilton’s salary is around €49 million per season, plus performance bonuses. Already Verstappen receives 23 million euros and with the bonuses reaches the value of 37 million euros.

If he wins the title next Sunday, the Brit will receive another 4 million euros and, with that, will surpass the 50 million mark in this current F1 season alone. The information is from Forbes.

The dynamics of Formula 1 makes it difficult for drivers with individual sponsorships to improve their performance, but even so Hamilton has an estimated turnover of 10 million euros in this regard, against less than one million for the Dutch athlete.

The two rivals arrive in this last GP with the same score: 369.5. But Verstappen is ahead by the tie-breaking criterion being the number of victories in the season, and the Dutchman has climbed to the top of the podium in nine opportunities, while Hamilton has won eight other races.

It is worth noting that the British Mercedes driver dominated the last years of the sport, winning the title six times in the last seven years (the exception was the 2016 edition, when the German Nico Rosberg was the champion).