how much to invest to buy property

Where and how much to invest to buy your property? Financing, which is the most affordable way, makes your own home much more expensive.

If you manage to save money to pay in cash or make an excellent down payment, reducing the financing term, you will win. See below for expert tips to achieve this goal and buy a property worth R$300,000, R$500,000 or R$1 million.

Simulation made at the request of the UOL shows how heritage is built for this purpose. Anyone who wants to purchase a property worth R$500,000 in ten years’ time and has a moderate investment profile will need to save R$3,000 per month to reach the full amount, with an annual rate of return of 6.5% + inflation.

The contribution drops to R$ 1,800 per month for those who will start the application with an initial contribution of R$ 100 thousand, according to Alexandre Brito, from Finacap.

In another simulation, if the property is worth R$300,000, it will be necessary to invest R$1,800 for ten years.

Anyone who intends to buy a R$1 million house or apartment will have to invest R$6,000 every month.

Investments according to profile

Brito suggests the following portfolio composition for those planning to purchase a property in the long term, according to the investor’s profile:

Conservative: 80% in post-fixed fixed income + 20% pre-fixed IPCA

80% in post-fixed fixed income + 20% pre-fixed IPCA Moderate: 45% in post-fixed fixed income + 15% Fixed-income IPCA Treasury + 30% in variable income + 5% in international assets (such as foreign exchange fund or ETF) + 5% alternative investment (linked to the real economy, such as real estate and infrastructure fund , private equity and venture capital)

45% in post-fixed fixed income + 15% Fixed-income IPCA Treasury + 30% in variable income + 5% in international assets (such as foreign exchange fund or ETF) + 5% alternative investment (linked to the real economy, such as real estate and infrastructure fund , private equity and venture capital) Bold: 10% in post-fixed fixed income + 30% in fixed-rate IPCA Treasury + 50% in variable income + 5% in international assets + 5% alternative investment

Without investing in variable income

Nayara Boer, a partner at Renova Invest, advises against investing in bold products (such as variable income and multimarket funds) for those who want to accumulate funds for the purchase of their own home. His suggestion is to seek the best remunerations in fixed income, with a part in CDI (post-fixed) and another in pre-fixed.

The specialist also alerts to the expiration dates of the selected funds. “If you’re going to buy in three years, don’t invest in products that expire in five years, because having to get rid of them before they expire can result in a loss,” he explained.

Below, the portfolio suggested by Nayara, regardless of the investor’s profile, to achieve the goal of buying a property:

40% in IPCA+ Treasury bonds

30% in post-fixed securities

20% in fixed rate bonds

10% out of 100% of the CDI to ensure liquidity if there is an opportunity to enter a property under construction

Funds can help

Investors with a moderate to bold profile may include stock funds and multimarket funds in the portfolio, as well as bonds with a yield linked to inflation, according to Nelson Muscari, fund coordinator at Guide Investimentos.

“When you take more risk, the return can be greater, but I recommend that the investment be invested for a longer period of time, because there is a risk of some market fluctuation that could lead to capital losses,” he said.

Whoever decides to invest with the objective of buying a property must take into account the expenses with the registry office and other taxes when doing the math. In addition, of course, to possible expenses with renovations. Nayara recommends that 10% of the property’s value is set aside to cover these costs.

Collect money and finance as little as possible

Combining the accumulated value with a mortgage can be the alternative for those in a hurry. Or, according to market conditions. If the interest rate on the loan is lower than the projected profitability of the investment portfolio, it makes more sense to finance as much as possible, respecting the maximum amount stipulated by financial institutions, which is usually 30% of income.

“If the interest rate is higher, it makes more sense to finance as little as possible, respecting the need for liquidity and other objectives of the portfolio,” stated Brito.

The partner at Renova Invest is also considering the possibility of researching the conditions for those who form a consortium.

“Many underestimate or are prejudiced, but for those who are 20 or 30 years old it may make more sense than making a portfolio for the future. In the consortium, it is possible to get a higher letter of credit. For example, a property worth R$ 200 thousand and the R$300 thousand card to place a built-in bid, which increases the probability of being contemplated before”, he explained.

The specialist warns investors who have the goal of purchasing a property so that they do not use the emergency reserve for that purpose — an amount that should correspond to a period of six months to a year of fixed expenses.

Nayara also suggests that the accumulated amount for long-term projects (such as the purchase of property and supplementing income upon retirement) should not be fully disbursed when the house or apartment is purchased.

“Don’t reset the financial equity. In addition to preserving the emergency reserve, you shouldn’t use all the extra long-term reserve, because changes can happen. For example, an emergency that has not been identified before. In cases like that, where will you go? to advance has a property in hand, with no liquidity, and not having the money for a need,” said the specialist at Renova Invest.