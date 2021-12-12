How to automatically enable dark mode on your Xiaomi smartphone

Over the past few years, dark mode has gained more and more followers, not just on smartphones but on all operating systems. The improvements that this mode brings are well known, but it still has a simple gap that could be created.

We are talking about the possibility of automatically activating the dark mode, which most systems do not offer. Xiaomi in its MIUI has resolved this gap and has a solution for users. It’s simple to apply and works as intended.





In addition to having a positive effect on the fatigue that the use of a screen causes, the dark mode also has an important role in battery saving. Many opt for this always active option, something that not everyone embraces.

These last users, as a result of their choice, have to activate and deactivate the dark mode manually, something that would be simple to automate in today's smartphones. Xiaomi has the solution and it is simple to apply on its Android interface, just activate and choose how and when to do it.





So start by opening Xiaomi Smartphone Settings. In here, in the middle of the list of options present by MIUI, you will find the one you should open. We are talking about the entry called Screen, where the searched options can be accessed.

Then, and immediately at the top, you will find the new option you are looking for. It shows how the dark mode will work and lets you immediately see the benefits for the user. Therefore, they must choose the option Program dark mode.





It must be disabled and must therefore be turned on. It then remains to choose how they want this to be brought to the Xiaomi smartphone interface.

There is the sunrise to sunset mode, which will make everything automatic and adapted to the time of year. They can also choose the Custom mode, where they choose the start and end times of the dark mode.





With the setting active in MIUI, all that remains is to wait for the chosen moment. The Xiaomi smartphone will change its interface and give the user an image adapted to environments with less light and is less tiring for the user to see.

This can be the solution for everyone who wants to have the dark mode active automatically and without any intervention. At the hour mark or when the sun goes down, this mode is activated and the user has the solution in his sight.