How to make the Instagram retrospective of your Stories

December is a month in which many reserve to remember the most memorable moments of the year. You’ve probably noticed that your friends, and even celebrities, have already started making the Instagram retrospective, also called Playback.

Through the native resource, it is possible to recall the 10 best stories of 2021, which were selected using the social network’s own algorithm. If one that has been selected is not to your liking, don’t worry; you can remove it and add another one in its place. Check out below how to create your Instagram Stories retrospective (Android | iOS | Web).

As soon as the feature is available on your profile, you will be notified, so click on “See retrospective” on the home screen to get started. It is also possible to access the retrospective by clicking on the Stories of those who made and published them; Tap “Next” to see which Stories have been selected; Add Stories to the list or remove selected ones and tap “Next”; Finish the post and share your Playback with friends.

Use Playback feature to take Stories Instagram retrospective (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can have the Instagram retrospective with your best Stories of the year.