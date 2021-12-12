How to Use BoldVoice to Improve English Pronunciation | languages

Practicing English word pronunciation is possible with BoldVoice for Android and iPhone (iOS). The English pronunciation training app lets you test your language proficiency level by reading words and texts on your mobile phone. The app brings together a series of activities to improve your knowledge of the English language, which can help with learning. Check out how to use the BoldVoice pronunciation app to train words on mobile in the following tutorial.

Step 1. Go to your smartphone’s app store and download BoldVoice. Before registering, you can test one of the app’s activities. To do this, just tap “Try intro lesson”, in the lower right corner of the screen;

Step 2. A short video will play on the screen with tips on how to pronounce a specific word and, at the end, you should record a voice clip pronouncing the word in question. When the video ends, select “Continue from Practice” to proceed;

Step 3. On the next screen, you should capture an audio pronouncing the word. To do this, tap on the microphone icon in the center of the screen and allow the app to access the phone’s microphone. When you finish recording, tap on the same icon again to get feedback on your pronunciation;

Step 4. To proceed, tap on the arrow in the lower left corner of the screen and then on “Continue” to create a record in the app;

Step 5. On the next screen, you will be asked to answer a series of five questions, indicating the reasons why you want to improve your pronunciation, what is your confidence level when pronouncing words in English, what is your native language and if you are commit to practicing for ten minutes a day. To proceed, tap on “Next” and, on the final screen, on “Looks good”;

Step 6. Next, complete the fields informing your name, email and password to complete the registration. To proceed, tap “Sign Up”;

Step 7. On the next screen, tap on “Continue”. You can try the app for free for seven days by tapping “Start your free trial”, or you can just use the free features. To do this, select the “x” icon in the upper right corner of the screen and confirm the action by pressing “Continue” to proceed;

Step 8. To continue, it is necessary to make a kind of assessment so that the app understands your level of proficiency. To do this, tap “Take assessment” and then press the arrow to proceed;

Step 9. On the next screen, you should take a voice capture reading small texts. To record audio, tap on the microphone in the center of the screen;

Step 10. At the end, you can check the results of your assessment. In it, the app shows you the words you should practice more and the sounds you got the most right and the most wrong. To check the test details and pronunciation for each of the words in the text, simply swipe down the screen. To proceed, tap “Continue”;

Step 11. Next, you will have access to your BoldVoice account. To check out more pronunciation exercises, tap on “Home” in the bottom menu. There, you can check out other materials to improve your English speaking. To access one of the activities, just tap on one of the lessons.

Ready! Enjoy tips to improve your English pronunciation with the BoldVoice app.