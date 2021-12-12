How to win the R$ 100 gas voucher from Petrobras

Share Tweet Share Share Email



How to earn a R$100 gas voucher from Petrobras Petrobras will pay a R$100 gas voucher to 300,000 families across the country starting this month. The delivery of the benefit for the purchase of cooking gas, sold in 13-kilogram cylinders, was approved by the state-owned company and disclosed this Wednesday (8).

According to the company, the 300 thousand grants will be destined to families in a situation of social vulnerability. The projection is that, with the measure, around 1.2 million people will benefit indirectly. In this first phase, Petrobras will invest R$30 million in a social support program for vulnerable families.

In all, the amount allocated to the program is R$300 million, to be spent by the end of 2022. Part of the amounts will go to non-profit institutions that are partners with the company in socio-environmental projects.

“These institutions work in the vicinity of our operations and will provide assistance to 90,000 families in socially vulnerable situations who live in these communities,” says a company statement.

The other 210,000 families that will receive the R$ 100 gas voucher will be served through partnerships with the Banco do Brasil Foundation and other companies and institutions, such as Vibra and Fundación Mapfre, as part of the “Brasileiros pelo Brasil” campaign. by the BB Foundation.

Within the program, there are still the other BRL 270 million to be applied throughout 2022, whose definitions for the allocation of values ​​are still in the study phase, says the state-owned company.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT GAS VALUE

The benefit paid by Petrobras is different from the federal government’s Auxílio Gás Program, approved a few weeks ago by Congress and which will also begin to apply this month. In this case, 5.58 million families registered in the CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) will benefit.

These families will receive a gas voucher worth R$52, according to information from the Ministry of Citizenship. The benefit also starts to be paid this month. Receipt dates will be announced by the government, in the program’s own calendar.

Families enrolled in the CadÚnico with monthly per capita family income (per family member) less than or equal to half the minimum wage (R$550 this year) are entitled to the benefit. Families that have members in the BPC (Continued Pretaxation Benefit) will also benefit. The amount received from Auxílio Brasil will not count in the analysis of the family income criterion.













