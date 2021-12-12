How Venezuela passed Haiti and became the poorest country in the Americas

In just over a decade, Venezuela has gone from being one of the richest countries in Latin America to becoming the poorest nation in the Americas, passing through Haiti.

A survey of living conditions in Venezuela published in September found that 94.5% of the population lives in poverty, and more than three in four Venezuelans suffer from extreme poverty, with insufficient income to guarantee their basic food needs.

Among the causes of this collapse are “more than two decades of economic policies consisting of price controls, currency exchange controls, violations of the right to private property, fiscal irresponsibility in the management of public resources, especially those arising from the oil industry, and corruption”, summarizes the Venezuelan political scientist William Clavijo, doctor in public policy, strategies and development.

The evolution of economic indicators in recent years demonstrates the worsening of the crisis and the deterioration of living conditions in Venezuela.

According to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), by the end of this year, Venezuela’s GDP per capita should drop to US$1,630, the lowest value among countries in the Americas, including Haiti (US$1,690). In 2011, the GDP per capita in the country was above US$ 12 thousand.

In 2011, Venezuela’s Gross Domestic Product reached its peak of the last decade, in the range of US$353 billion. Also according to the IMF, the Venezuelan GDP dropped to US$ 47 billion in 2020, a reduction of more than 86% in the period.

Since 2017, the country is still facing hyperinflation. For this year, the IMF estimate is an inflation of 2700% in Venezuela. The peak of hyperinflation was in 2018, around 136,000%.

The Venezuelan worker still has to deal with the deep devaluation of his salary. While in 2012 the Venezuelan minimum wage was around US$ 200, based on the price of the dollar on the parallel market, in May 2020 it had already fallen to the range of US$ 2.30 a month.

The causes

Owner of the largest oil reserves in the world, Venezuela is a petrostate, meaning its economy is highly dependent on the oil industry. This means that the country is vulnerable to changes in the scenario of this industry in the international market – when the price of oil rises, its revenues increase, and vice versa.

Like other major oil producers, Venezuela was affected by the drop in commodity prices, especially from 2014 onwards. This was not the first time this has happened. However, this time, political decisions contributed to the economic decline.

“The differences in the current process, during the 20 years of the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, are much more serious, because this structural problem in Venezuela had, as an additional aggravating factor, the option for a corollary of economic policies that violated the economic rights of the population. ”, says Clavijo, who is also a postdoctoral fellow in the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) program.

price control

The first of these policies that helped Venezuela reach its current situation was price controls, says Clavijo.

“Chavismo ended the price system. And, by wanting to control prices, it discouraged national production”, he says.

Production costs were often higher than prices set by the state, and those who did not sell at these prices were subject to fines, expropriations or other penalties.

nationalization

Another factor was the nationalization of more than a thousand companies from different sectors of the economy, including telecommunications, energy and agriculture. “This ended up destroying the productive capacity that existed in the country”, assesses the political scientist.

According to him, during the democratic period, Venezuela was able to provide electricity and water services, among others, with quality and stability. But the Chávez and Maduro governments “have ended it, because these companies have gone bankrupt.”

exchange control

For Clavijo, another political decision that was “very pernicious” for the Venezuelan economy was the decision of the Chávez government, in 2003, to control the currency exchange.

The government controlled the sale of dollars, setting an artificially low price for the foreign currency. As a result, it became cheaper to import products from abroad than to produce them in the country, which “strongly discouraged domestic production”, says Clavijo.

Corruption and lack of autonomy

Rounding out the equation are problems associated with corruption in the Venezuelan federal administration, particularly involving state-owned oil company PDVSA.

In the early 2000s, PDVSA was an efficient public company, with large production and refining capacity for oil and ambitious internationalization plans that were working.

“Hugo Chávez arrives with a package of reforms, takes control of the company and ends its policies of autonomy and meritocracy, which allowed the company to have good results”, says Clavijo.

Chávez then begins to use PDVSA’s oil revenues for activities that are not essential to the oil industry and to finance social policies and internationalization plans. This includes alleged funding from allied political parties in Latin America and Europe.

“Oil exploration involves risks. The company needs to use part of its revenues to finance exploration and production activities. This did not happen the way it should”, explains the expert, adding that the Chávez government has fired thousands of skilled workers, while cases of corruption in the state oil company also started to happen, factors that hampered the company’s technical capacity to maintain production and the quality.

no resumption

Added to all this, in 2007 Venezuela began to borrow and get into debt with China and other international markets.

“When the price of oil drops in 2014, a much more complex crisis unfolds than just the current issue associated with the price of a barrel,” says Clavijo.

When oil prices fell, all oil-producing countries were affected and had to reformulate their business plans. However, Venezuela was not prepared to deal with this scenario, because “it did not maintain a responsible economic policy”.

Therefore, when these countries start to recover, Venezuela does not recover – due to lack of investments, lack of savings, good management of the country’s macroeconomic policy and the state oil company, among other issues.

The Chavez regime and its supporters blame the sanctions imposed by the United States for the decline in Venezuela’s oil production and consequent economic crisis. The first US sanction against PDVSA was imposed in 2017, preventing the state-owned company from using the US financial system to pay for goods and services.

“However, in previous months, PDVSA had already experienced a drop in the production of barrels of oil. Since 2014, the company had already entered a line of accelerated decline, which has nothing to do with sanctions,” says Clavijo.

In 2019, the government of US President Donald Trump banned the import of oil from Venezuela, which had a huge impact on PDVSA.

At that time, recalls Clavijo, the country sent a large part of its oil production to China as payment for its debt. A part of the production was destined for the internal market, with subsidized prices, and a part was still sent to Cuba, to fulfill commitments assumed with the Cuban dictatorship, in exchange for technical advice in the areas of counterintelligence, education, health, among others.

“The main destination for Venezuelan oil exports, which generated cash for the company, was the United States. When the country imposed the embargo, the company obviously ran out of cash, which accelerated the decline”, explains the political scientist.

Venezuelan exodus

In this context, there was a deepening of the collapse of public services. The population suffers from constant crises in the energy supply and in the health and education systems, among others, in addition to the scarcity of food, medicine and fuel.

The United Nations (UN) classifies the situation in Venezuela as a “complex humanitarian emergency”.

The deterioration of living conditions in various ways has provoked the migration from Venezuela, which is the second biggest migration crisis today, only behind Syria – a country that has been undergoing a civil war that has lasted for more than ten years.

Since the beginning of the crisis until November of this year, more than 6 million Venezuelans have left the country, most of them for other countries in South America, mainly Colombia.

It is estimated that by 2022 there will be around 8.9 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants in 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants in Venezuela (R4V), led by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency; and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).