‘I can’t go back right now’

Former player, who will leave the position of sporting director of the French club in January, received a proposal to be the director of Vasco, but refused

After anticipating that he will step down as Lyon’s sporting director in January, the former player Juninho Pernambuco received a proposal to return to Brazilian football, but refused. The interested club was the Vasco, where he served for a few years of his career and was champion of Libertadores Conmebol and two-time Brazilian champion, among other achievements.

Going through a restructuring process for the 2022 season, The Cruzmaltino continues looking for new members to compose its board, and the idea was that Juninho would occupy the position of CEO. The former player, however, revealed, in statements to the channel “Attention, Vascaínos!”, that his focus at the moment is to be a coach and that, for now, his return to Brazil is not yet possible.

“I can’t go back now. I am very grateful, and the president [do Vasco, Jorge Salgado] it was very professional. I was presented with a project, but, as I said before, I want to be a coach and I have a daughter in a school year in France and I cannot return right now,” Juninho told the vehicle.

Juninho took over at the Lyon in 2019 and is leaving after “internal wars” and who fled the theme of work to make him abandon ship, as published recently by the French newspaper “L’Équipe”.

Vasco, in turn, will continue its search for new names for its board after the former player’s denial. For now, the current management of the Rio club, led by Jorge Salgado, has announced the arrivals of Joe Ricardo to coach and Carlos Brazil to General Manager of Football, already looking at the next season.

The Rio team will compete for the fifth time in history in the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, and for the first time consecutively, since did not gain access in this 2021 edition, ending the dispute in 10th on the table.