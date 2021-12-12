‘I don’t want to talk to you,’ says Bolsonaro the reporter who questioned him about fake news against vaccines

The president Jair Bolsonaro he got angry this Saturday 11 when he was questioned by a journalist, during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, about the dissemination of fake news linking Covid-19 vaccines to the AIDS virus. The disinformation led to the opening of an inquiry at the Federal Supreme Court that looks at the former captain’s conduct.

“I just said I read an article. Search the magazine Exam. You are a journalist who should be committed to the truth. I don’t want to talk to you anymore,” Bolsonaro told the reporter. Just before, the president impatiently asked journalists if there were “any more smart questions” to ask.

In a live stream on the networks on Oct. 21, Bolsonaro said reports from the UK had suggested that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 were developing AIDS, prompting Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to remove the video from the platforms. The UK Department of Health and Welfare and Public Health England have denied the information and attributed the rumor to a website that spreads fake news.

Days later, the president of the National Health Surveillance Agency, Antonio Barra Torres, also reacted to Bolsonaro’s false information.

“None of the vaccines is related to the generation of other diseases. None of them are related to the increase in the propensity of having other diseases, infectious-contagious diseases, for example,” said Barra Torres, without citing Bolsonaro, at a meeting of the agency’s board. “Trust the vaccines, use the vaccines.”

In the order that opens the investigation in the STF, Minister Alexandre Moraes questions the decision of the Attorney General’s Office to limit itself to a preliminary and internal investigation. The magistrate also highlights the need to investigate the relationship between this false news disclosed by Bolsonaro and the actions of digital militias, the target of an investigation by the Supreme Court.

According to the minister, “it is not enough for the ministerial body that acts before the Court in the case, the Attorney General’s Office, to merely claim that the facts are already being investigated internally.”

“There is no doubt that the conduct reported by the President of the Republic, in the sense of spreading fraudulent news about vaccination against Covid-19, uses the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes on social networks, making it essential to adopt measures to clarify the investigated facts, especially given the existence of a criminal organization”, wrote Moraes.

Last Wednesday 8, Bolsonaro resumed the offensive against the Supreme Court magistrate, during an interview with People’s Gazette.

“It’s abuse. He’s in his backyard. Will he enter? Will he have the courage to enter? It’s not a challenge for him, he’s advancing, it’s not me”, said the president.

At another time, the former captain stated that “everything has a limit”.

“I play within the four lines, and anyone who plays outside the four lines will not have the law’s approval. If you want to play outside the four lines, I play too. I do not intend to do this, this is no threat to anyone, but that each of these people make a judgment of their conscience of what they are doing. We are increasingly preparing to seek the tipping point in this, which hasn’t arrived yet. I hope that these people don’t go any further, read the Constitution, really understand what the population’s feeling is.”