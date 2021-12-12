I fight in samba! Sambistas, celebrities and authorities lament Monarco’s death | the day at revelry



Monarco – Disclosure/Marcos Mello

monarch Disclosure/Marcos Mello

Posted 11/12/2021 19:42 | Updated 12/11/2021 20:31

Rio – Several samba dancers and famous people used social media, this Saturday night (11), to mourn the death of the honorary president of Portela, Hildemar Diniz, master Monarco. He had been hospitalized since October 21 at Hospital Cardoso Fontes, in Jacarepaguá. The bastion was a great poet from one of the most traditional samba schools in Rio de Janeiro.

Portela, an association with the heart of Rio de Janeiro, made an emotional statement to the honorary president of the school. “I struggle in the world of samba! Portela laments the death of its honorary president, Mestre Monarco”, began the official profile of the Rio de Janeiro samba school.

“It is with deep sadness that Portela informs the death of our Honorable President, Monarco, at the age of 88. Mestre had been hospitalized since the month of November at the Federal Hospital Cardoso Fontes, in Jacarepaguá, West Zone of Rio, where he was hospitalized for to undergo bowel surgery. Unfortunately, he did not resist complications. He leaves behind a wife, children, grandchildren and a legion of fans and admirers. For now, there is no information about the funeral and burial of the body,” he continued. “This Friday, 10, Monarco was honored during the inauguration of the Portela Trophy Room, which bears his name. President Luis Carlos Magalhães, vice president Fábio Pavão, Velha Guarda Show da Portela, Galeria da Velha The guard and the entire board of Majestade do Samba lament the passing of their lives and show solidarity with their families, friends and fans,” concluded the recreational association.

Singer Zeca Pagodinho posted a video on his Instagram with the following caption: “We lost Monarco, day of mourning in the world of Samba. May the master rest in peace”.

Dudu Nobre published an image where he appears with Monarco in the sambódromo. “Thank you so much for everything Grand Master. So many teachings, stories, a lot of respect, reverence and friendship!!!”, said the singer.

In an interview with “RJ TV”, Martinho da Vila lamented the death of his friend. “Samba is in mourning, it has lost one of its exponents, I am deeply saddened. I have lost a great friend”, he said.

Neguinho da Beija-Flor posted a message on his social network. “It is with great sadness that I received the news of the departure of my great friend and master Monarco, bastion and “encyclopedia” of samba. My feelings to your family and companion Olinda. Rest in peace, great Monarco!”, wrote the interpreter.

The governor of the State of Rio, Cláudio Castro, made a publication through his Twitter account. “Samba loses one of its greatest expressions. I deeply regret the passing of Mestre Monarco and express my deepest feelings to the Porto family and to the world of samba, to which he dedicated his 88 years of life”, said the Governor.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, made a statement on his official Twitter account. “My dear friend and godfather is gone. How sad. Thank you for giving me so many special moments. Let’s always honor your poetry and love for samba and for Portela. You will be sorely missed. RIP”, said the Mayor, who is portelense.

Singer Marisa Monte recalled a call she made to Monarco in a recording. “Speaking of Monarco, we decided to call him, who was isolated at home. Monarco was always a natural master, with a generous personality who liked to share his knowledge and stories. His prodigious memory kept the best sambas and was our encyclopedia. Living witness from the history of samba, we turned to him when we wanted to know about the affairs of the Bambas. A generous and kind man. A great Brazilian. That day I was able to say how much I love him and I say now that I will love him forever. you will live forever,” she wrote.