‘I miss her,’ says Italian player tricked by a woman who pretended to be Alessandra Ambrosio

Volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga, who spent 15 years thinking he was dating a woman at a distance who used photos of Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, said he misses her in an interview aired this Saturday. to the Italian TV show “Veríssimo”. The woman identified as Valeria Satta is accused of extorting around 700,000 euros (BRL 4.3 million) from the athlete through a scam known as catfishing.

The case came to light just last month on a television show on “Mediaset,” which gathered evidence that Cazzaniga were being duped. As revealed by the Italian media, the embezzler, who adopted the name of Maya, acted under the pretext of suffering heart problems, justifying needing the money for hospital expenses. The two, who have been in contact at a distance for 15 years, have not spoken for over a month, according to the player.

‘I haven’t written to Maya for over a month and I miss him from time to time. For 15 years I felt like her, and all of a sudden I woke up and she was gone. It hurts more than a punch in the face – Cazzaniga told the program “Veríssimo”.

In the interview, the athlete also reported that he felt guilty for the heart problems invented by the scammer. Valeria said she needed hospital treatments and received thousands of euros borrowed by the volleyball player. Both only spoke on the phone.

“All these years I’ve wanted to see her, but every time there was trouble, and she made excuses for not knowing me. There were warning signs, but she was very good at turning the story in her favor. She got nervous and brought up her heart problems, making me feel guilty,” said Cazzaniga.

The athlete also said that during all these years he did not have a relationship with any other woman and even avoided going out with friends. According to Cazzaniga had reported, he and his fake girlfriend had phone sex during the period.

“All this time I haven’t had any physical contact with any other woman because I respected the person I was with. He often didn’t go out with friends because of his jealousy. Maybe others in my place had stopped before, I couldn’t say enough because I felt the pain on the other side. Thanks to my friends and my family I managed to get out of this.

The embezzler carried out a complete renovation of a property in Sardinia, an island in the Mediterranean Sea, as her neighbors reported to the newspaper “La Nuova Sardegna”. According to the report, the work was carried out in 2017 at the house where Valeria Satta lives in Frutti d’oro, a village in Capoterra near Cagliari, with “floors, lamps, bathrooms, windows: everything new”.

Cazzaniga was left with debts of 60,000 euros due to loans made to send money to the scammer. People close to the player created a kitty online on the GoFundMe website. In addition, he hosted a party from his friends and relatives on the court where he plays to cheer him up.

— My friends organized a fundraiser to help me, after they lent me up to 70,000 euros. I feel guilty for dragging people close to me for this. I betrayed them and it hurts me even more,” said Cazzaniga on the show.