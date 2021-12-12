“I was the protagonist”, says Dayane Mello about A Fazenda 13

Eleventh out of the season, model Dayane Mello demonstrates that she still hasn’t outgrown the rural reality of RecordTV. In a live held this Saturday (11/12) on Instagram, the ex-peoa sent her modesty to the countryside and claimed for herself the title of protagonist of the program. “I, in a way, was the protagonist of this Farm 13”, he stated.

During the broadcast, the former participant also reflected on envy. “When you have a talent and the ability to be in that place, you have to know that you have a lot of judgment, a lot of envy and that’s very sad.”

Dayane Mello is already appointed as Farm Champion, see data! The model was the eleventh eliminated from the reality of RecordTVPlay Instagram Live on Instagram, Dayane Mello says she was the protagonist of A Fazenda 13 Live on Instagram, Dayane Mello says she was the protagonist of A Fazenda 13Play / Instagram Live on Instagram, Dayane Mello says she was the protagonist of A Fazenda 13 Dayane Mello chatted with the followers this Saturday morning (12/11)Play / Instagram Live on Instagram, Dayane Mello says she was the protagonist of A Fazenda 13 Ex-peoa also claimed to have been misunderstood by the Brazilian public: “They wanted to destroy my fame”Play / Instagram Dayane Mello and Nego do Borel Nego do Borel was expelled from A Fazenda 13 after being accused of harassment for “making out” with Dayane after the model abused alcoholReproduction/Instagram Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda Dayane and Rico: From Inseparable Friends to Deadly Enemiesreproduction 0

Then, Dayane revealed that she felt misunderstood by Brazilians: “Unfortunately, here in Brazil, everyone didn’t want to understand me, they wanted to destroy my fame here. Everything I did there at the Farm, people took to the other side, no one saw the good things”, he complained.

Dayane Mello was one of the most controversial contestants of the current season of the RecordTV reality series. At the beginning of the confinement, she was involved in the case of Nego do Borel, expelled after being accused of harassing the model. She was nominated directly for Roça after being banned from the Farmer’s Test.

On several occasions, he said controversial phrases. The model was accused of racism more than once during the reality show and also of machismo. In the latest controversy, he said that the Africans fled to the northeast of Brazil. Even so, the elimination of Santa Catarina surprised. She was a favorite in The Farm 13.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.