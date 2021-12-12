Ignorance in not using CoronaVac to vaccinate children is unforgivable, says founder and former director of Anvisa

THE CoronaVac, vaccine of Butantan and the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, should be used immediately in the vaccination of children and adolescents against covid-19 in Brazil. This is the opinion of health doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto, founder and former director of National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). He participated in the roundtable on the last day of the CoronaVac Symposium, an online event that brought together researchers from different countries to debate the most recent data on the vaccine from Butantan and Sinovac.

“We have the task of vaccinating all our children with an effective and safe vaccine in stock here at Butantan. Ignorance about using CoronaVac to vaccinate our children and young people is unforgivable,” said Gonzalo, alongside the institute’s president, Dimas Covas, physician Thelma Assis and journalist Marcelo Tas.

For Gonzalo Vecina Neto, the covid-19 pandemic will only be won when vaccination coverage is extended to all audiences and all countries. For this, it is necessary to use all available immunizing agents that have had their safety and efficacy proven, such as CoronaVac.

“Without vaccine coverage, the world will not get rid of this disease, and vaccine coverage has to be done with all available vaccines because there is not enough worldwide production of a single vaccine. CoronaVac has proven to be an effective vaccine and probably the safest of all. We should be making these bets”, he pointed out.

During the event, Dimas Covas pointed out that the immunizing agent from Butantan and Sinovac is the most used in the world, having already been safely applied to a large number of children and adolescents. “In China alone, 84 million children and adolescents have already been vaccinated and the Chinese government announced that the population of children aged three to 17 years will be fully vaccinated by the end of the year,” he recalled.

According to Dimas, this is a movement that extends to several countries that already have advanced vaccination, including here in South America: Chile has been vaccinating since September, Ecuador has already started the campaign to vaccinate children from of three years. “It’s a necessity. It is a population to be vaccinated”, completed the president of Butantan.