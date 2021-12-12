‘I’m heartbroken’

In the main event of the night, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ defeated Dustin Poirier with a jiu-jitsu class and remains champion with victory at UFC 269

Finished by Charles ‘From the Bronx’ in the main fight of the UFC 269, the American Dustin Poirier did not hide the disappointment with the result. As soon as he attended the press conference at the end of the event, this Saturday (11), the American struggled to hold back his tears as he recalled the details that cost him the lightweight belt (70 kg).

Dejected, Poirier compared the feeling with defeat for Khabib Nurmagomedov, when he was submitted in the third round, also in a duel valid for the category’s belt, in 2019. Since then, the American had won three disputes.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

“It’s horrible. I worked hard to get here and fight for the belt again and I got submitted again. I have a broken heart”, described the athlete, who revealed that he was surprised by his opponent’s resistance.

Better in the first round, Poirier even connected a knockdown on Do Bronx, who still kept moving forward and regained control of the actions from the second stage. After the defeat, the American surrendered to the champion’s talent.

“His resistance. He wasn’t stronger than normal, I knew his jiu-jitsu is the best, I mean, he has the most submissions in history. That’s why I didn’t go right away to turn around and get up in the second round. As I said before the fight, I’d rather lose the round than turn my back and lose the fight… But I ended up with him on my back… He’s good, he’s the champion”, narrated the former challenger.

At 32, Poirier, who joined the UFC in 2011 and, like Charles, also competed in the featherweight division (66 kg), now has a professional record of 28 wins and seven losses – as well as a ‘no contest’. winner).