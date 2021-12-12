In addition to the reinforcements: Palmeiras also works for the balance of the cast and must have athletes leaving | palm trees

Palmeiras is in the market and is looking for reinforcements for the squad led by Abel Ferreira, but the planning does not only foresee the arrival of new athletes. In order to have a more balanced group, the club must also have exits for next season.

The priority is to meet the main requests from the technical committee. In Verdão since November 2020, Abel worked more with replacements and should, finally, gain new hires for the beginning of 2022.

There is, however, a plan to reformulate the squad as well. This was already the thinking of the current board led by Maurício Galiotte, so much so that Felipe Melo and Jailson’s contracts were not renewed.

1 of 3 Palmeiras Anderson Barros football director talks to coach Abel Ferreira — Photo: Cesar Greco The football director of Palmeiras Anderson Barros talks with coach Abel Ferreira — Photo: Cesar Greco

Athletes who lost space in the final stretch of the season may leave the club in case of market opportunity, such as Luiz Adriano, who already had the possibility of leaving during 2021 and is experiencing a crisis with the fans, and Victor Luis, now third option for the left side.

Willian, who was even off the bench in the Libertadores final, is of interest to clubs like Cruzeiro, Santos and Fluminense. Young people can be loaned out, and athletes valued by the recent campaign can also return to being targets of clubs abroad when the international transfer window reopens.

In a moment of management transition, Palmeiras will start the administration of President Leila Pereira next week, but the day-to-day is already being discussed at the Soccer Academy by Anderson Barros, Paulo Buosi and the coaching staff.

2 of 3 Anderson Barros and Paulo Buosi, from Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Anderson Barros and Paulo Buosi, from Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

FIFA informed Verdão that it will allow the registration of new players for the World Cup dispute. The pre-list of entries for the tournament dispute needs to be sent by January 3rd, but the club will be able to make changes to the list until the 24th of the same month.

The cast’s re-enactment is scheduled for January 5th, at the Football Academy. Verdão will have almost a month of preparation until it leaves for the United Arab Emirates, on February 2nd, to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

