In leaked audios, Shantal Verdelho claims to have been a victim of obstetric violence; doctor denies

[Alerta de Gatilho] In September, Shantal Verdelho gave birth to Doménica, her second daughter with Mateus Verdelho. This Friday (10), audios and videos began to circulate on the internet, in which the influencer vents about alleged inappropriate conduct by the gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil, responsible for conducting the baby’s delivery.

Among the accusations made to the doctor, who deleted his profiles on social networks in view of the controversy, is that he would have revealed the child’s gender on social networks, before Shantal could tell his own family. The influencer chose not to know whether to expect a boy or a girl before delivery.

“I spent 48 hours in labor, at the time, I didn’t notice much that happened. Kalil counted my baby’s sex in his Stories. My physiotherapist asked me to erase because I didn’t want to tell him and he said: ‘Oh, what a spoiled girl’, and left the video anyway. He broke medical confidentiality. He took away my right to personally tell my family”, she declared.

Next, the businesswoman claimed that the obstetrician would have exposed and embarrassed her not only for her husband, but also for other patients, after she chose not to have an episiotomy – incision in the perineum region to facilitate the passage of the baby, recommended only in deliveries of risk. “I found out he talked about my vagina to other people. Like: ‘Oh, she was rolled up, if you don’t have an episotomy, you will stay the same’. Once again breaking medical confidentiality”, noted, in another passage.

“He called my husband and said: ‘Look here, all broken up, I’m going to have to stitch her frog a lot.’ He used to say in a way like: ‘Look, where you have sex, it’s all fucked up’ because she didn’t want an episiotomy. He didn’t have to do this. He doesn’t even know if I have such intimacy with my husband. There are people who don’t. There were several very bad postures of him. It was horrible”, still regretted.

Finally, Verdelho says that she cannot watch the video of the birth recorded by her husband, as she would have been called names by Kalil at all times. “Simply, when we watched the video, it (Kalil) curses me the entire labor. Spoken: ‘F*ck, give it a go. Daughter of a mother, she doesn’t push properly. Little fag. What hate. Don’t move, f*ck’… It’s a lot of swearing and cursing. After I saw everything, it was horrible”, she vented. In the leaked records, it is possible, in fact, to hear some curse words mentioned by the influencer.

Doctor denies accusations

In an official note sent to the press this Saturday (11), Dr. Renato Kalil denied the accusations of obstetric violence and stated that he never received complaints about his work posture throughout his career. The professional’s advisors also informed that legal measures will be taken against Shantal.

“Dr. Renato Kalil has been an obstetrician and gynecologist for 36 years, being one of the most recognized physicians in Brazil. Throughout his career, he has performed more than 10,000 births, without any complaints or incidents. Ms. Shantal’s birth was uneventful and was praised by her on her social networks for thirty days after the birth. Surprisingly, Dr. Renato Kalil began to receive, in recent days, attacks based on an edited video, with content taken out of context. The full video shows that there is no irregularity or inappropriate posture during the procedure. Attacks on your reputation will be subject to legal action, with the analysis of the video in its entirety”, says the statement.

Shantal team breaks the silence

Just yesterday (11), Shantal’s staff spoke out about leaks of videos and audios, originally sent to a private message group with other mothers. “The videos and audio were sent in a moment of exchange, venting and sharing with her friends, about motherhood and about her choices of obstetricians. The intention was solely to share the experience privately and with people closest to you”, said the note, sent to the Marie Claire magazine.

The text also pointed out the reasons why Shantal did not take a stand on the matter earlier, classified as “delicate and embarrassing”: “With the recent statements by Dr. Renato Kalil in various media outlets, as well as the exclusion of his professional Instagram account, Shantal goes public through this note, out of respect for all her followers, mothers and families who follow her and reiterate that : although it is difficult to go through this personal process in the midst of the care of her newborn daughter, in view of the recent events disclosed due to the lack of decorum of a health care professional, she will also be taking the necessary legal measures in the coming days. She appreciates all the affection she’s been getting since this became public.”

How to report?

To report obstetric violence, registration can be done at the hospital, clinic or maternity hospital where the treatment took place. It is also possible to file complaints by dialing 180, dialing 136 or by calling 08007019656 from the National Supplementary Health Agency regarding complaints about the health plan’s service.