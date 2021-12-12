In Rio, Eliana exhibits her corpão on a sunny day with her children at the pool: ”Collecting memories”

Presenter Eliana appears in a hotel enjoying the pool with her children, Arthur and Manuela, during a trip to Rio de Janeiro

eliana (48) is enjoying the trip with his children, Arthur (10) and Manuela (3)!

In Rio de Janeiro, the presenter appeared in a moment of fun with the heirs, enjoying the heat of the city in Rio de Janeiro.

In her Instagram feed, this Saturday, 11, the artist shared records in which she appears having fun in the pool with her heirs, with a beautiful view of the sea. In a bikini, the muse showed off her bosom and well-rounded shape.

“Collecting Memories”, wrote the blonde in the caption of the publication.

“Beautiful family”, praised a follower. “Pure cute”said another. “I’m shocked by this woman’s body, and how she gets more beautiful with each passing day…”, drooled a third fan. “Maternity was very good for you. More beautiful every day. Beautiful family”, highlighted one more.

It is noteworthy that Eliana’s firstborn is the result of her relationship with João Marcelo Bôscoli. The youngest is from her marriage to the TV director Adriano Ricco (44).

Eliana celebrates her husband’s birthday with a declaration

Eliana paid tribute to her husband, Adriano Ricco, on the web! She recently posted a video of several moments of the couple and declared: “Congratulations Dida! I love our simple way of living, our adventures for this life and the desire to always hit. Health, I deny you.”

