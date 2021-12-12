In search of a center forward, Corinthians dreams of Cavani

O Corinthians prioritizes a strong center forward for the 2022 season, and the name of the moment for the club’s management is the Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, currently at Manchester United, England, but who from the middle of next year will be free of contract .

Information of interest to Corinthians was initially published by the portal “GE.Globo”.

The idea of ​​the Corinthians board is to bring a 9 shirt that wants to tear up the block, presenting a project that does not encumber the institution’s coffers. For this, the two trump cards would be: the failure of Cavani at United, in an attempt to convince the athlete and his fatigue to seek an amicable termination with the English club, as was done for the hiring of Willian, who was at Arsenal, in the middle of the year, and the interest that the striker has in returning to South American football.

The deal is seen with difficulty by Corinthians’ top management, but even with some optimism. The club’s ideal is to approach Cavani’s intermediaries and look for partners to make the business financially viable, in terms of salaries and awards.

What weighs against Timão is that, even though Cavani is 34 years old, the Uruguayan has a market, both in Europe, where he arouses the interest of clubs like Barcelona, ​​from Spain, and Juventus, from Italy, as well as in high-profile teams from South America, such as Boca Júniors, from Argentina.

Last season, Cavani played 39 of United’s 61 games last season, scoring 17 goals, third in the Red Devils artillery ranking, and giving five assists. This year, the Uruguayan went to the net once in eight matches.