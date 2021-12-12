In the duel of idol top scorers at Botafogo, Túlio Maravilha’s team wins over Loco Abreu’s team in Niltão

In a night to celebrate two idols in the recent history of the Botafogo, one goal for each side. Túlio Maravilha’s team, however, got the better of Loco Abreu’s team and won 3-1 at Nilton Santos Stadium, this Saturday, at 1st Christmas of the Lone Star.

Loco Abreu and Túlio Maravilha arrived in imported cars and accompanied by Santa Claus, to the delight of the Alvinegra fans who attended in good numbers in the Lower East sector. The game was preceded by a preliminary between renowned Botafogo fans and artists and the team from FM The Day.

With the ball rolling, despite some absences felt like Jefferson, herrera and Sergio Manoel, the game was animated. Túlio Maravilha started losing a penalty, on 15 minutes, but Marcelinho took advantage of the rebound and made it 1-0.

Túlio Maravilha’s team returned to the front, and this time the Artilheiro showed the old category. Marcelinho crossed from the left, shirt 7 dominated from the right and gave a nice touch over the top: 2-1, in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, even because of the advanced age of the participants, the game became more paced, and Túlio Maravilha’s team closed the score: in the 15th minute, Marcelo made it 3-1. In the end, a beautiful pen by Marcelo Cordeiro raised the guys, and then Loco Abreu almost scored another one, but Thadeu came out well and avoided the goal.

DATASHEET

FRIENDS OF TÚLIO MARAVILHA 3 X 1 FRIENDS OF LOCO ABREU

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium

Date-Time: 12/11/2021 – 7 pm

Arbitrators: Ubiraci Damásio and Wagner dos Santos Rosa

Assistants: Manoel do Couto Pires and Paola Rodrigues

Income and audience: Undisclosed

Yellow cards: –

Red cards: –

Goals: Marcelinho 15’/1ºT (1-0), Loco Abreu 22’/1ºT (1-1), Túlio Maravilha 33’/1ºT (2-1) and Marcelo 15’/2ºT (3-1)

FRIENDS OF TÚLIO MARAVILHA: Ricardo Gomes (Tadeu); Joilson, Marcelo Augusto, Bruno (Moisés, later Marcelo Alves) and Júlio César; Tulinho, Jamir and Abedi; Marcelinho (Christian), Iran ildo and Túlio Maravilha.

FRIENDS OF LOCO ABREU: Ricardo Cruz (Hassan); China, Antônio Carlos, Gabriel and Guilherme; Marcelo Cordeiro, Marcão, Tiano and Rodrigo Dantas; Hamilton and Loco Abreu.

VIDEO | Goals and highlights: