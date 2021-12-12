In the Emperor’s Times: Tonico commits murder

Without thinking twice, Tonico (Alexander Nero) will kill one of your main allies in the next chapters of in the times of the emperor.

According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, of the newspaper O Globo, the deputy begins to suspect Nino (Raffaele Casuccio) when he finds him receiving money from a man in a cafeteria outside office hours.

On that occasion, the boy will meet with the editor of the book he is writing about Tonico’s crimes. After witnessing the scene, the villain sends Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) to investigate what is happening.

He finds out that Nino is on a ticket to Italy and gets angry. When he appears in the newspaper, Tonico finds his partner alone, puts him against the wall and reveals that he knows about the trip.

“I was going to talk to you today. I made a decision, I want to return to my homeland”, answers the boy, scared. “His life in Italy was crap,” rebuts the deputy.

Nino then asks if he’s suspicious of something and the two start arguing. The boy gives the boss a shove, who starts at him.

At a certain point in the fight, Nino falls and hits his head. Tonico advances on the unconscious boy on the floor and orders: “Oh, hello! Get up, you bastard! Nino? Died!”.

Hearing of In Times of the Emperor

Among Globo’s innumerable current problems, Nos Tempos do Imperador, without a doubt, is one of the most tiring of the network’s top management.

On Friday (26), the telenovela written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson kissed the canvas and reached an average of 15.4 points, with a peak of 17.1 and a share (number of televisions on) of 28.0%, compared to 6 .7 by SBT, 6.5 by Record, 4.4 by Band and 0.9 by RedeTV!.

To get an idea of ​​the terrible phase in the history of Dom Pedro II, Globo Repórter, shown after 11 pm, reached a larger audience. The journalist of Sandra Annenberg and Gloria Maria obtained an average of 17.4 points with a peak of 23.4 and 31.9% of participation.

In the morning, the Meeting surprised, surpassed Mais Você and tied with Bom Dia Brasil. The attraction led by Fátima Bernardes hit an average of 7.8 points with a peak of 8.9 and a 22.8% share. It is worth remembering that each point is equivalent to 76,500 households in Greater São Paulo.