In the greatest suffering, Tonico drags the horn on the asphalt in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) isn’t going to react at all well after discovering he’s a cuckold in Nos Tempos do Imperador. First, the villain will break everything around the house, then he will be in tears in the suffering style and, to complete the “horn combo”, he will promise revenge against Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in the soap opera on Globo.

After returning from a trip to Bahia, the deputy of the “rachadinhas” will not find the woman at home and will question Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) about the girl’s whereabouts. The lover will try to outwit the jerk at first, but will end up opening the game about the couple’s escape.

“Damn you! Damn you! Dirty”, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will fire, beside himself. “Calm down, Tonico”, the seamstress will try to reassure him. “When I was supposed to lie down with me, fulfill her obligation, I didn’t want to, it seemed like I was disgusted! But I was there, wallowing with Nelio,” the corrupt man will shout, who took his wife by force to bed.

Next, Samuel’s half-brother (Michel Gomes) will burst into tears. “He was like a brother to me, I trusted with my eyes closed! And there was the

Courage of…”, he will lament. “Don’t be like that, Tonico! She left, but I’m here”, comforts Zayla. The scenes take place on Friday (17).

Dom Pedro 2º’s rival (Selton Mello) will not care for his lover. “Dammit! Why is it that no one ever… Not even my mother loved me! My father just trampled me. I thought Nélio was different, that he really loved me! He was able to entangle Dolores behind my back for both of them

to stab me”, will vent the evil one.

“Before them, Pilar [Gabriela Medvedovski] dropped me at the altar! They’ll pay for everything they’ve done to me,” he will complete, promising revenge. Then Tonico will leave the house disoriented. “Where are you going?” screams the Princess of Little Africa, who will receive no reply.

Nelio and Dolores will flee

Chapter summary

Monday, 12/13 (Chapter 109)

Lupita suffers at Batista’s funeral, while Lota mocks his wife. The notary reads Batista’s will, and Lupita discovers that her lover has left the house in her name. Elisa advises Solano to surrender. Pilar is praised for her work against cholera.

Lota negotiates with Borges and announces that Lupita is now his captive. Zayla finds the evidence against Tonico. The Brazilian army returns to Rio de Janeiro. Samuel and Pilar meet again.

Tuesday, 12/14 (Chapter 110)

Samuel tells Pilar that he believes that after saving Tonico’s life, the deputy will leave them alone. Pedro explains to Teresa that the war will only end with Solano’s surrender. Isabel proposes to Gastão that they adopt a child. Nino tells Nélio that Tonico will spend a season in Bahia. Pedro and Luísa love each other.

Nino asks Celestina to move with him to Italy. Nélio discovers that the evidence against Tonico is gone. Clemencia returns, and Quinzinho despairs. In Bahia, Tonico asks that they issue an arrest warrant for Samuel.

Wednesday 12/15 (Chapter 111)

Tonico explains that Samuel is Jorge. Nélio suspects that Nino has taken the evidence against Tonico. Clemência tells Quinzinho that she loves him. Nelio and Dolores decide to run away. Luísa confesses to Justina that she got close to Teresa.

Zayla watches as Dolores leaves the house. Candida tells Gastão that he and Isabel will have a beautiful family. Dolores prepares to flee with Nelio, when Zayla intercepts her.

Thursday 12/16 (Chapter 112)

Zayla tries to stop Dolores from fleeing, but the girl manages to escape. Gaston and Isabel reconcile. Pilar celebrates the escape of Dolores. Celestina assures Nicolau that she is thinking about accepting Nino’s request. Pilar tries on her wedding dress, with Luisa’s help. Gastão and Augusto fight, and Leopoldina ends up having an accident.

Samuel tells Pedro that Tonico is a traitor to the country, and Caxias decides to investigate the deputy. Pilar examines Leopoldine. Quinzinho loses Clemência, who gets furious when he sees his children with Vitória. Samuel and Pilar’s wedding day arrives. Tonico returns to Rio de Janeiro.

Friday, 12/17 (Chapter 113)

Tonico finds out that Dolores ran away with Nélio and questions Pilar. Zayla confronts Samuel, and Guebo worries. Vitória catches Quinzinho with a woman, but she doesn’t recognize Clemência. Pedro tells Caxias that the Brazilian army needs to invade Paraguay and surrender Solano. Celestina suffers when Teresa asks her friend not to leave her.

Lota finds Clemência and reveals that Quinzinho is Vitória’s lover. Samuel talks to Olu about his fear of his past. Pilar enters the church and everyone gets emotional. Tonico interrupts Pilar and Samuel’s marriage.

Saturday, 12/18 (Chapter 114)

Tonico reveals Samuel’s identity and claims that the boy murdered his own father. Luísa tries to defend Samuel, and Tonico accuses her of being an accomplice. Peter distrusts Samuel. Borges arrests Samuel, who assures Tonico that Ambrose’s killer is Salustiano. Pilar despairs and follows Samuel to the police station. Teresa is surprised by Celestina’s absence.

Zayla gets sick when he learns that Tonico has unmasked Samuel, and the deputy is suspicious. Clemencia reveals herself to Prisca and Hilario, and Victoria confronts her rival. Quinzinho prevents Vitória from accusing Clemência of stealing her properties. Luísa reveals the whole truth to Pedro. Tonico lies to Olu and Candida and claims that it was Zayla who told him about Samuel.

