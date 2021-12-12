In the Maldives, Gio Ewbank delights when he goes topless and sticks out his butt: ”Freedom to be”

Moderator Giovanna Ewbank appears without a bikini top in sensual photos while traveling with her husband, Bruno Gagliasso

Giovanna Ewbank (35) shared breathtaking clicks on social media!

This Saturday, 11, the presenter emerged powerfully in a series of records published in her Instagram feed. The cat is enjoying a romantic trip with her husband, Bruno Gagliasso (39), without the company of the heirs, auntie (8), Bless (6) and Zyan (1).

In the Maldives Islands, the actress put her clothes to dry in the backyard and took the opportunity to do a powerful rehearsal without a bikini top.

Topless, she posed taking a shower and flaunted her sculpted frame and curves as she stuck out her plump butt, earning a flood of praise from her followers.

“The freedom to be whatever you want to be, wherever and whenever you want ;)”, she said in the caption of the images made by the beloved.

“Jeez, but so beautiful, guys”, praised Nilma Quariguasi, actor’s wife romulo star (37). “An abuse of beauty”, highlighted a follower. “Guys, what a woman is this, for the love of Godsssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss” drooled another. “This woman is a painting, people! That’s it”, said one more.

Giovanna Ewbank appears in beautiful records at sea and quotes Iemanjá

Giovanna Ewbank opened a photo album during her trip to Asia and came up with a transparent blue look in photos at sea, exalting the orixá Iemanjá. “Daughter of the sea”, wrote the muse in the caption of the publication, using the hashtag “Iemanjá”. Apparently, Gio is the daughter of the divinity of African-based religions.

Check out:





Last accessed: 11 Dec 2021 – 17:29:03 (406169).