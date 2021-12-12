Instagram will go back to how it used to be: Recent Post will appear first

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said the social network will revert to one of its old settings. The posts feed will again be shown in chronological order.

The news was informed by the executive in a testimony in the Senate of the United States of America (USA). He attended the session to answer questions about security within the network. On occasion, commented some details about the update of the app.

Instagram feed will be like it used to be

Instagram’s current algorithm shows posts based on each user’s profile. That is, the feed is not displayed in post order by date. In the past, the timeline was formatted in chronological order. The most recent posts appeared first.

So content creators who were only concerned with relevance must now reorganize. After all, the posts present in the feed represent a very efficient engagement tool. To continue to give relevance to the content, it is necessary to comply with the rules.

The algorithm of any app or social network usually undergoes updates and changes over time. In the case of relevant apps like Instagram, this practice is even more common.

The way the feed works today has been around since 2016. However, users constantly complain about the way the algorithm works. Based on this, the return of the chronological order should please the users. This will also make people more attentive not to let the news pass.

There is still no date for the modification to be implemented. However, soon the news must be revealed and reach the general public.

Digital Best Practices for Social Media

The head of Instagram also commented on possible standardizations. For Mosseri, it would be interesting to create an “industry body” to regulate practices in the networks. The goal is to provide greater safety for children using the apps. However, some parliamentarians did not find the proposition all that interesting. For Richard Blumenthal, “the time for self-policing is over”.