Interview: ‘The poorer, the more pragmatic the vote’, says Datafolha director

RIO — The voters who decide the elections, that is, the slaughter of Brazilians who today survive on up to two minimum wages, vote with pragmatism. This is what Datafolha director Mauro Paulino says in an interview with GLOBO. According to Paulino, “the poorer, the more pragmatic the vote”. And this voter will vote, in 2022, for the candidate who shows the most political conditions to solve the problem of hunger and the drop in the population’s standard of living. Therefore, Paulino predicts that the economy will regain the prominence it lost in the 2018 elections for corruption.

In September, a Datafolha poll found that almost half of the poorest voters reduced their consumption of foods such as chicken, vegetables, beans and dairy products, and many were unable to replace them with others, such as eggs. How do these numbers translate into the electoral landscape?

Today, half of Brazilians have a monthly family income of up to two minimum wages. This means that the vast majority, who decide the election, are trying to survive. The poorer the voter, the more pragmatic the vote. As the famine grew, we are talking about pragmatism in the sense of needing money to buy food. This voter will choose the candidate who shows more conditions and political will to resolve this.

Does Auxílio Brasil meet the conditions to accredit Bolsonaro for this role?

It is clear that, at first, Auxílio Brasil can have a positive impact on Bolsonaro’s assessment, because the program does not only reach those who receive it, but those who know someone who receives it. But if inflation continues to grow at the beginning of next year and removes the purchasing power of this aid, most of those who receive it may consider that the money is insufficient to feed themselves.





In addition to current inflation, how do you assess that the economic scenario has affected presidential elections?

In 2006, Bolsa Família was decisive for Lula to be reelected, and later it was also decisive for electing Dilma Rousseff as successor. It was a completely different context from the current one. Lula made the purchasing power of the minimum wage grow, in a situation of economic stability. I don’t see a prospect of that at the moment, with inflation above double digits.

Why, even after a decade out of the Presidency, Lula manages to keep the “memory” of his government’s social programs among the poorest?

Bolsa Família is very directly associated with Lula and the PT governments because it was accompanied by a very strong communication plan, which became very introjected, especially among poorer voters in the North and Northeast. Bolsonaro will have to break the identification of this segment with Lula and bring it to him, which is not simple. I don’t know to what extent these voters, who have less access to information, will associate Auxílio Brasil with the current government. Even with the change of name, at first, for example, the cards to receive the benefit are still those from Bolsa Família.

In 2018, according to polls, Bolsonaro won the election among the poorest men, but lost to (Fernando) Haddad among the poorest women. And it is these women who most identify Bolsa Família as a benefit of the Lula government, because they are the ones who receive it.

Has emergency aid had any lasting or significant impact on Bolsonaro?

The only time that Bolsonaro’s approval surpassed the failure was between August and December 2020, which coincides with the greater number of people receiving the R$600 aid and a decrease in Covid-19 cases. When the value was halved, the government’s popularity worsened. There is something that I consider important in the Datafolha survey in September: 57% of Brazilians say they never trust Bolsonaro’s statements, and this rises to 61% among the poorest. Therefore, this is precisely the public that most disapproves of the president.

In other words, the popularity was not sustained in an adverse economic scenario…

There is a number that illustrates this well: in September, 69% of voters said that the economic situation in Brazil had worsened in recent months. This alone points to a very different scenario in relation to the jump in popularity that Bolsa Família brought to Lula.

Corruption, although with lesser force, is still cited by a relatively large contingent of voters as one of the main problems in the country. What should be the relevance of this theme in the campaign?

I see that the economy will regain the leading role in the electoral process that it lost in 2018 to corruption. We have already done surveys that have shown that voters, in a way, accept corruption as long as they have a better life condition. It’s a sad reality, but it’s the pragmatism we’ve seen in several elections. It is a theme that mobilizes the middle class, who have their daily dish guaranteed, much more than the poorest.