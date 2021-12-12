Is it worth investing in Nubank shares? See advantages and disadvantages – Business

Brazilian fintech Nubank debuted on the New York Stock Exchange this week with an initial offering of US$9 per share, making it the most valuable bank in Brazil (US$41.5 billion).

The company announced the listing application on Nov. 1 and has since heavily publicized the milestone, especially to those already part of the bank’s customer base.

But is investing in Nubank shares worth it? Find out the main advantages and disadvantages to be aware when deciding whether to buy the institution’s paper or not.

The Advantages of Investing in Nubank Stocks

Aplix Advisory’s investment adviser Caio Mont’Alverne explains that Nubank is a company with the expectation of future profit, that is, it does not generate profit yet, but as it is disruptive and has a base of 48 million customers, the expectation is that in the long term it will be able to monetize these factors.

Created in 2013, the bank had a jump in the number of customers from 2018, increasing the base by around 118% per year, according to Mont’Alverne.

“This growth took place especially in classes C and D under the age of 40. This gain was achieved through the use of technology and exemption from fees for most services. So, people who did not have access to the banking system passed on to have,” he says.

In addition to Brazilian customers, fintech also intends to expand its operating area to other countries. Two of those listed are Colombia and Mexico, which also have about 60% of the population debanked.

The strategy used in Brazil would be reproduced there.

“You enter these markets, transform this potential into customers and monetize them, generate income with credit cards, with a marketplace, attract investment through NuInvest”, he explains.

low default

The specialist also points out that one of the company’s differentials is that, despite the representation of clients from classes C and D, the default level is “incredibly low”.

This is due to the system developed by Nubank itself to carry out the credit analysis of applicants.

“One of the advantages of investing in Nubank is that the profitability can grow exponentially in the long term along with the company’s profit, if these strategies work. At the same time, the risk and volatility are much greater”, he points out.

right to vote

The international equity analyst at Suno Research, André Tavares, also recalls that the type of shares available in the IPO are class A, while the founders own the class B.

In practice, a class B share has 20 times more voting rights than a class A share. In this way, the founders of the financial institution will still hold 70% of participation in directing and planning decisions.

André Tavares International Equity Analyst at Suno Research “Furthermore, as a rule, the US market accepts to pay a higher axis value. Nubank was quoted at more than US$ 40 billion, an amount that it would not be able to get here in Brazil”

The founding partner of Aveiro Consultoria, Raul Santos, clarifies that the high value for companies in the Nubank business model on international exchanges is due to the fact that the market abroad has more knowledge about what happens to technology companies when they open capital.

“The perception of value by foreign investors is better, easier. So, the owners of Nubank are going to raise more money than here in Brazil”, he details.

investment risks

Santos warns that this IPO has low predictability in terms of future stock performance.

This is precisely because Nubank is a company of future expectations, which makes it take more risks than a real economy company.

“When Hapvida or M.Dias Branco goes public, you have access to the company’s numbers and trajectory and you can have better predictability to decide whether to buy or not. This does not mean that we do not recommend buying Nubank shares” , he claims.

Tavares also points out that, in carrying out the strategy of monetizing the customer base, consumers do not very well accept the charge for using the services.

Mont’Alverne emphasizes that the volatility of securities will be more susceptible to macroeconomic changes, such as changes in interest rates, and to political-economic risks that affect all companies on the Stock Exchange.

“One final risk is that every company that has just been launched has a lower level of information available than companies that have been listed for ten years. The reporting rules are stricter,” he points out.

investor profile

In view of the higher risk level and the volatility of the shares, Tavares points out that the product is suitable for investors who already have experience in variable income.

“It is suitable for a moderate to bold profile and that is already familiar with shares, because you will need to open an account abroad to buy shares directly or buy the BDR, which is practically the same thing, although it has an impact on the variation of the dollar”, he assesses.

Santos also advises interested parties to start investing with small contributions.