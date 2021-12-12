Israeli Prime Minister Travels on First Visit of an Israeli Leader to the UAE | World

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will leave today [domingo] (…) for the UAE. The Prime Minister is expected to meet tomorrow (Monday) with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed“, informed Bennett’s office in a statement. It is the first official visit of an Israeli prime minister to the United Arab Emirates.

too the two leaders are expected to speak of “economic and regional issues that contribute to wealth, prosperity and strengthening stability” between Israel and emirates. The visit takes place at when negotiations resumed in Vienna to save the Iranian nuclear agreement between Tehran and the main powers (United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and United Kingdom).

At negotiations were criticized for Israel, which urges Washington to end them and take “concrete measures” against Iran. agreement, which offered Iran to lift some of the sanctions that harm its economy in exchange for a drastic reduction of its nuclear program, under strict UN control, has been paralyzed since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018.

Washington reinstated sanctions, prompting Tehran to disobey most of its commitments. The Emirates, which share Israel’s aversion to Iran, remains an important economic partner of the Islamic Republic.

In early December, the emirate’s national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnun bin Zayed, visited Tehran, the first trip by a senior emirate official since ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia broke in 2016 after Riyadh executed an influential Shi’ite cleric . Later, the Emirates reduced their diplomatic ties with Tehran.

On September 15, 2020, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first Arab Gulf countries to publicly normalize their relations with Israel, under the impetus of the then President of the United States, Donald Trump.