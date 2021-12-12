Israeli study shows that booster dose of Pfizer protects against Ômicron

Israeli researchers said on Saturday (11) that the application of three doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 offers significant protection against the new variant Ômicron.

The results were similar to those presented by BioNTech at the beginning of the week, which was a sign that booster doses may be the key to protection against the newly identified variant infection.

The study, carried out by the Sheba Medical Center and the Ministry of Health’s Central Virology Laboratory, compared the blood of 20 people who received two doses of the vaccine in the period 5 to 6 months ago with the same number of individuals who received one dose of booster a month earlier.

“People who received the second dose 5 or 6 months ago have no neutralizing capacity against Ômicron. Although they have some against the Delta variant,” said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit in Sheba.

“The good news is that with the booster dose, the protection increases by about a hundred times. It’s less than the neutralizing capability against Delta, about four times smaller, but a significant protection,” she said.

The Israeli team said they worked with the real virus, while companies worked with what’s known as a pseudovirus, which was bio-engineered to have the hallmark Ômicron mutations. The Israeli research follows what was published in a study from Africa.