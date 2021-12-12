Italian bishop apologizes after telling children that Santa Claus doesn’t exist

The bishop of Noto, Sicily, surprised students last week when he launched a “bomb” during an arts festival – telling children that the Santa Claus it wasn’t real.

“No, Santa Claus doesn’t exist. In fact, I would add that the red of the outfit he wears was chosen by the Coke, exclusively for advertising purposes”, said Antonio Staglianò, according to the Sicilian media.

The media italian reported that the comments came during an event held on the feast of St. Nicholas, the initial inspiration for the figure of Santa Claus and widely known for his generosity.

However, after the bishop’s comments went viral, the Diocese of Noto posted an apology on its page on Facebook, written by Staglianò’s press secretary, Father Alessandro Paolini.

“First, on behalf of the Bishop, I express regret at this statement which disappointed the children, and I want to clarify that this was not Mr. Staglianò’s intention,” the statement said.

Paolini said that the bishop’s objective is “to reflect more consciously on the meaning of Christmas and the beautiful traditions that accompany it and to recover the beauty of a date now increasingly ‘commercial’ and ‘de-Christianized’.”

“If all of us can take a lesson, young or old, from the figure of Santa Claus (which originates from Bishop São Nicolau) it is this: less gifts to ‘create’ and ‘consume’ and more ‘gifts’ to share”, he added the statement.

Staglianò also reviewed comments made during an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, published on Friday (10), where he said: “I didn’t tell them that Santa Claus doesn’t exist, but we talked about the need to distinguish about what is real and what is not.”

Staglianò told the newspaper: “A real fact has emerged, namely that Christmas no longer belongs to Christians,” and added that “the atmosphere of lights and shopping has taken the place of Christmas.”

He said that “consumer culture” has obscured the true meaning of the festival, which has a delivery message – illustrated by the birth of baby Jesus, who “was born to deliver himself for all of humanity”.

The apology coincided, saying that at Christmas “we received the quintessential gift, Jesus Christ” and suggesting that “appearing to someone we’ve been neglecting or ignoring for a long time or fixing a damaged associate” is a more significant gift.