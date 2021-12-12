Jacqueline Brazil leaves Hora 1 and goes to JH to dance with the chairs at Globo· TV News

Jacqueline Brazil will leave the presentation of the weather at Hora 1 da Notícia, GloboNews in Ponto and Bom Dia Brasil to be the new titleholder of SP1 and Jornal Hoje in the same role. She takes the place of Eliana Marques, who went to Jornal Nacional.

The information is confirmed by Globo to TV news. “Eliana Marques assumes the weather forecast at JN, and Jacqueline Brazil assumes the weather forecast at JH”, states the broadcaster’s Communication.

Jacqueline debuts at the new post only next month. The station has yet to say who is in the vacancy of time in the mornings in place of Jacqueline. The 34-year-old journalist from São Paulo has been the head of the meteorology board on Globo’s mornings since August 2018, after being praised for a project about the weather she made during the World Cup in Russia.

Jacqueline Brazil started at Globo as a local reporter in São Paulo in 2011. In 2015, she started to gain chances in the presentation, replacing Glória Vanique at Bom Dia São Paulo. In 2017, the journalist made her first appearances at Hora 1 in place of Izabella Camargo. He also occasionally works for Jornal Nacional, on Saturday shifts.

The chair dance in Globo’s time happened because of Anne Lottermann’s departure. The blonde will be co-host of Faustão na Band’s new show, which is scheduled to premiere in January 2022. She was the owner of JN’s tempo map since 2019, when Maju Coutinho became JH’s anchor.

Eliana Marques took his place. At 42, she started at Globo as an economics reporter at GloboNews. In 2010, it started to present the weather bulletins in Globo’s newspapers, and 2016 assumed the coordination of all news about meteorology that are given by the broadcaster’s newscasts.